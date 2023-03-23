The best teams across the Ballarat Cricket Association have their big days in the sun at the weekend as they chase premiership glory.
For East Ballarat, there's a chance to win three titles, with both their Division 3 teams playing off in finals at the same time the Firsts battle it out with Wendouree.
Burrumbeet has two live chances as do Mount Clear and Ballarat-Redan, with Burrumbeet and Ballarat-Redan Gold to face off in the Division 5.1 final.
The Division two grand final pit Burrumbeet up against Dunnstown at Wendouree Turf, while Lucas clashes with Creswick Imperials at Alfredton Turf.
Burrumbeet and Dunnstown have met just the once this season, in a two-day contest in February.
On that occasion, Burrumbeet rattled through the Dunnstown batting for just 53 in the first innings, but were unable to pick up maximum points as the Dunnstown batters dug in throughout the second innings.
The other Division 2 grand final pits Lucas and Creswick Imperials, two teams that have met twice this season.
In round five, Lucas record a five wicket win, while in round eight a wonderful 143 off just 145 balls from Linden Anderson led Lucas to a convincing win.
East Ballarat meets Mount Clear in Division 3.1, while the Hawks clash with Coronet City-Newlyn in Division 3.2
In Round 6, Mount Clear was a comfortable six-wicket winner, reaching East's 6-134 inside 28 overs, but East turned the tables in the final round of the season with a thrilling two-wicket win, scoring the 200 required in the 38th of 40 overs.
Interestingly, the Division 3.2 finalists also met in the final round with East Ballarat winning on the final ball of the innings with just one wicket left.
The other scheduled match between the sides was rained out back in round four.
Ballarat Fire Brigade will meet with Mount Clear in the Division 4 grand final. These two side met back in round 12 in a high quality contest with both sides scoring over 200 runs.
That game was won by Ballarat Fire Brigade, who reach the total in 46 overs.
The two sides also met back in round two with Mount Clear scoring a convincing win.
Division 5 looms as a big day for Ballarat-Redan team with Ballarat-Redan Gold to face Burrumbeet at White Flat Oval in Division 5.1, while the Two Swords clash with Golden Point in Division 5.2.
In 5.1, the round three clash between the sides was washed out, while the round 17 match was one of the games of the season, with Ballarat-Redan Gold chasing down Burrumbeet's 5-269 to win by four wickets with seven balls to spare.
Division 5.2 teams finalist have yet to meet each other with the one scheduled encounter rained out. Division's 2-4 will be played across two days, while Division 5 will be one-day clashes.
