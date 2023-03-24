GWV Rebels Boys eager to build on last season's heroics

This time last year, Greater Western Victoria Rebels graduate Aaron Cadman, who went on to be the No. 1 pick in the AFL National Draft, was not even in the Vic Country squad.
Cadman's meteoric rise in 2022 serves as proof for young Rebels players that anything is possible, as head coach David Loader prepares to lead the Boys program into another season.
"It's all in front of everyone, no one has had their name called out yet, no one has missed the draft," Loader said.
"It's all up to the boys as to how they go, what their season looks like and how they find where they sit in the program.
"It is so unclear at the minute as to how everyone is going to step up, it is just a great time to see what it looks like and how we go."
The Rebels open their season with a historic double-header at Mars Stadium, with plenty of players already catching attention ahead of Saturday.
"There's a number of players that we're looking forward to watching this season," Loader said.
"We've got three boys in the Vic Country squad in Joel Freijah, Luamon Lual and George Stevens.
"There's some boys coming back this year in Alex Molan, Fred Valpied and Lachie Charleson, we're expecting those boys to be really prominent."
Some familiar faces will be found at different parts of the ground this season as Loader welcomes a new-look brand to Rebels football.
"Our side will look relatively different to what it has looked like in the past," Loader said.
"We're going to play a little bit differently as well, we've tried to bring a bit more run into our side so hopefully our new brand stacks up both defensively and offensively.
"There'll be a number of players that change their position this year."
One of those players in a new role is returning top-ager Felix Fogaty, who had interest from VFL clubs last year but opted for one final Talent League season.
"I've pushed down to centre half back now which has been really good, I played all my Vic Country games down there and really enjoyed it," Fogaty said.
"Hopefully I can master it, I'm really looking forward to it."
Having done it all before, the 200-centimetre utility is heading into this season with a fresh focus and ready to share his widsom.
"I think it is probably my mindset that is different this time around, it is good to be back out with the boys and be a bit older and familiar to help out the younger players achieve what they want to achieve," Fogaty said.
"Obviously I've got my own aspirations as well but if I can help the younger players then that is only going to help me."
The Rebels Boys begin their Talent League campaign with a 3.30pm clash against Bendigo at Mars Stadium.
Check out all the teams for Saturday's Rebels Boys and Girls here.
The Greater Western Victoria Rebels Boys have revealed their leadership group ahead of the 2023 Talent League season.
Following last year's formation, the Rebels have named six leaders and opt against a sole captain.
Joel Freijah, Lachlan Charleson, George Stevens, Deng Lual, Luamon Lual and Alex Molan have been named to the Rebels 2023 leadership group.
Freijah, the Horsham Saints junior, is a player plenty at the Rebels are excited to watch progress this Talent League season.
The 191-centimetre winger is part of the Vic Country squad, looking to solidify himself in the representative team.
"I'm feeling pretty optimistic about the year, it has been a really good start to pre-season and I'm looking forward to getting the action underway," Freijah said.
"(Vic Country selection) is definitely a goal for this season, hopefully I can play consistent footy and earn my spot in the team."
The impressive two-way runner said he was itching to run out alongside his Rebels teammates on Saturday.
"We've got some really good talent coming through and similar to last year the top-agers are strong players too," Freijah said.
"I'm pretty excited about it."
Alongside Freijah in the leadership group is exciting prospect Luamon Lual, who is part of the Western Bulldogs Next Generation Academy.
The talented half-backer is hoping to follow in the footsteps of three Rebels last season and land at an AFL club at the end of the year.
"Hopefully it's a good year and hopefully there's some great success personally and as a team," Lual said.
"It's been a fun pre-season, but a bit tough. But that's pre-season. I've been doing a few gym sessions, running sessions, skill sessions with the Rebels and South (Warrnambool) but also had the opportunity to do some Vic Country camps and went to Maroochydore for a multicultural camp as well."
On top of that, Lual also spent time with the Western Bulldogs in January, training with the side in what was a life-shaping experience.
The Rebels new leadership group visits Mars Stadium on Saturday for a 3.30pm clash with Bendigo.
It will be the fourth Talent League game of an action-packed day.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
