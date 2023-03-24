THE Ballarat District Soccer Association will see a 14 per cent increase in participation this season, with the senior competition to begin on Sunday.
The BDSA seniors will see nine teams take to the field, starting on Sunday with matches including Ballarat versus Victoria Park, Bacchus Marsh versus Daylesford, Forest at home to Maryborough and Creswick playing host to Vikings.
Ballarat North United has a bye, while Warrnambool Rangers will not contest this season.
The women's competition also gets underway on Sunday in a six-team competition, which sees Creswick meets Ballarat North United, Forest Rangers up against Bacchus Marsh and Ballarat at home to Vikings.
Despite the loss of the Warrnambool Rangers, BDSA secretary Herman Bogers said the junior grades, which begin next weekend, have gone from strength-to-strength this season.
"We're going without an under 17s competition this year, but instead we've decided to combine a 15 and 16 competition where we have attracted 10 teams," he said.
"Last year we had six under 13 teams and that grown the 11 this year and our mini-roos is just continuing to grow, every week we're seeing new teams come in.
"Of the research that's been completed we're up in terms of participation by 14 per cent."
The competition will be played across and 18-round season in the men's while the women have a 20-round season scheduled with both set to conclude on August 27, before finals in September.
