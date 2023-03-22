The Courier
Hepburn Shire council hit with cost of living roadblocks before new budget

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
March 23 2023 - 9:00am
Daylesford's Town Hall. File photo

A Hepburn Council decision to increase project cost flexibility foreshadows a tight budget as inflationary pressures delay infrastructure projects.

