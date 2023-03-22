A Hepburn Council decision to increase project cost flexibility foreshadows a tight budget as inflationary pressures delay infrastructure projects.
In an effort to help alleviate project delays and potentially more costs as a result, Hepburn Shire councillors have voted to give their officers the power to approve additional project costs.
Mayor Brian Hood said storm and flood recovery along with increased costs for materials and contractors becoming harder to find are all signs cash flow is getting tighter.
"It does set the scene that the budget is going to have to have some modest plans going forward," Cr Hood told The Courier.
Previously officers had a 10 per cent buffer, council was recommended to increase this to 30 per cent and any budget impacts would be explained at the quarter budget reports.
In a motion put forward by deputy mayor Lesley Hewitt, the buffer was brought down to 20 per cent and included regular updates about increased costs to councillors.
Cr Hewitt argued it was important to balance the need to avoid project delays and the need for councillors to have oversight of the projects.
"We don't want to have the potential delays .... but 10 to 30 per cent is a bit of a jump," she said.
Councillor Don Henderson raised his concerns that the council could potentially pay contractors twice.
Once when they account for increased prices when they put the project budget together and again when the price increases start to take effect.
When speaking to The Courier, Cr Hood said there will be a rigorous process around accepting price increases.
"Everything has to be justified. If a contractor comes back to us seeking a variation, they have to prove to the council why we should accept that variation," he said.
"A lot of questions get asked, any request for a variation isn't just automatically accepted."
While the issue of "trusting the council officers" was raised by Cr Henderson, Cr Hewitt sad she trusted both officers and councilors to do their job.
Cr Hood said the Hepburn Shire was not alone in tightening costs.
The shire are apart of the Loddon and Campaspe group of councils and Cr Hood said they continue to advocate for funding help from the state and federal governments.
He said this advocacy was important because at least a third of the councils revenue came from external funding.
Despite the potential limit on capital works, Cr Hood said he did not foresee effects on the councils abilities to deliver operating services such as the library program.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
