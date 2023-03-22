A Ballarat child sexual abuse survivor has won the right to sue his former primary school's Catholic founders after they tried to block his bid for compensation.
A plaintiff using the pseudonym DZY has successfully applied to the Victorian Supreme Court to set aside prior settlement agreements relating to abuse at Christian Brothers St Alipius Boys School, meaning the institutions can no longer stop him pursuing damages for economic loss.
DZY alleges that Brother Gerald Leo Fitzgerald and Brother Robert Best abused him at the school while he was a Grades 3-6 student there in the 1960s, and he has suffered the effects of that abuse including post-traumatic stress disorder throughout his adult life.
Best was convicted in 2017 of one count of indecent assault relevant to the abuse on DZY.
Part of the alleged abuse involved Best pushing DZY into a brick wall, causing him to chip his tooth.
The court heard DZY was "barely literate" by the time he left school, had ongoing struggles with alcohol addiction, difficulty interacting with authority figures, and lived on Centrelink payments.
A psychiatrist's opinion was that "but for the long lasting effects of the abuse, the plaintiff would have had a substantially more productive working life".
Settlement agreements entered into with the Trustees of the Christian Brothers in 2012 and 2015 covered only general damages and excluded economic loss, and the Trustees tried to argue those agreements should prevent DZY pursuing compensation for economic loss.
Associate Judge Ian Irving this week found it was "just and reasonable" to set aside the prior agreements and allow DZY to make his economic loss claim. The reasoning included changes to the law in the years since the agreements, particularly the end of availability of the 'Ellis defence' and abolishment of a limitation period on claims for personal injury as a result of physical or sexual abuse occurring when a person was a minor.
Mr Irving found there were enough differences in the facts of DZY's case and a similar 2022 case 'Pearce v Missionaries of the Sacred Heart' to justify a different ruling.
Solicitor Sarah Kivinen said this finding was significant as the Christian Brothers had been relying on the Pearce case as a precedent courts would follow to prevent other economic loss claims.
"It's awesome for our client but it's also really great for other plaintiffs because now the defendants are on notice that the courts are willing to distinguish, and what happened to Pearce is not applicable to other plaintiffs," she said.
DZY is awaiting scheduling of a new trial date for his economic loss claim after the Trustees' resistance caused the trial to be delayed.
Lawyer and law reform campaigner Judy Courtin said it was an example of institutions unnecessarily "dragging out" compensation claims and retraumatising abuse survivors in the process.
"Institutions need to take a much more trauma-informed approach," Ms Courtin said.
"They're really playing hardball and it needn't be the case."
Affected by this story? There is help available.
You can phone the Ballarat Centre Against Sexual Assault, in Sebastopol, on 5320 3933, or free-call the crisis care line 24 hours on 1800 806 292.
Or phone Lifeline on 13 11 14, the Blue Knot Foundation on 1300 657 380, or Relationships Australia on 1300 364 277.
