As rising cost of living continues to put more people at risk of homelessness, the importance of Ballarat's free lunch service could not be understated, the program's former chair has said.
On Wednesday afternoon, Uniting Ballarat celebrated 25 years of BreezeWay, a program run predominantly by volunteers, which has provided those who are disadvantaged with a free hot meal since January 1, 1998.
Uniting Ballarat Reverend Dr Graeme Sutton, who brought the initiative to life, said while he had witnessed the homelessness crisis worsen over the years, BreezeWay continued to be a source of hope for the region's less fortunate.
"It's about providing dignity to those most in need," Rev Sutton said during a speech he gave at the festivities.
The impetus behind BreezeWay was "born out of necessity" after crisis accommodation facility, Peplow House, run by CatholicCare Victoria, became unable to provide hot meals during the 90s.
"Somebody needed to do it and we just felt God called us as a committee to just say 'yes', among all the other things we do," Rev Sutton said.
Since taking over, Uniting Ballarat rejigged the much needed service to include others aids such as clothing and access to housing and employment support.
"We arranged with The Courier to provide copies of The Courier (to clients) so they could to look at places for rent or job opportunities. We even arranged for a post office box (at BreezeWay)," Rev Sutton said.
"So it was basically an extension of a family lounge and dining area for them."
Ballarat resident June Phillips, 90, was among one of the first volunteers at BreezeWay.
She said she was amazed to see the progress of how the program had evolved over the two decades.
"We had to prepare meals from scratch and we didn't get a lot of donated items like they do today," Ms Phillips said.
Ms Phillips, who described being involved with BreezeWay as "her passion", first joined the volunteer service when she was about 65.
"I felt it was a very good cause and very much needed not just now but 25 years ago," she said.
While Ms Phillips has had to step away from the program due to health concerns, she said it was a pleasure to have volunteered.
"I met some lovely clients," she said.
IN THE NEWS:
Rev Sutton encouraged those eager to join BreezeWay to do so due to the sense of kinship the initiative fosters.
"Being human means being in community and there are some things that community has done that has alienated people; so looking beyond ourselves because we live in a too much me me world and this is an opportunity to provide for those who are in need," he said.
Since launching, BreezeWay has served more than 500,000 meals. BreezeWay is opened every day 11am - 1pm, including public holidays.
To find out more visit https://www.unitingvictas.org.au/services/emergency-relief/community-meals/
Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.