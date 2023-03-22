The Courier
Man ordered to pay hefty fine for drunken affray at Farmers Arm pub in Creswick

Ellie Mitchell
Ellie Mitchell
March 23 2023 - 5:30am
Ballarat Magistrates' Court. File photo.

Alcohol, young men and public violence is a combination seen in Ballarat courts with frightening frequency, and, as one magistrate warned, must stop before more people are killed.

