Alcohol, young men and public violence is a combination seen in Ballarat courts with frightening frequency, and, as one magistrate warned, must stop before more people are killed.
"It's a story we see every single day," magistrate Michelle Mykytowycz said in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
"We see frequently there's been one punch where someone's hit the ground and they died because there's been a brain injury.
"I've got to send a message to the community to deter other young men ... the courts denounce this type of offending."
A pub brawl at the Farmers Arms Hotel in Creswick on October 14, 2022 has seen a 38-year-old man handed a $2000 fine for his part in the affray.
The accused had been drinking at the pub since 6pm with a group of 14 men on a yearly golf trip when a "verbal disagreement between the parties" broke out over the pool table about 8.30pm.
One co-accused "swung" two of the men to the ground and another was alleged to have struck one of the complainants with a pool cue, knocking him unconscious and causing him to fall forward face-first.
At the same time one co-accused kicked and punched another man, while another was alleged to have thrown a billiard ball at the complainant.
The brawl momentarily cooled off - with witnesses and bar staff standing between parties - only to be set off again moments later when a co-accused punched a complainant who fell to the ground.
Meanwhile, another accused man began wrestling with another complainant.
When the man was pulled away by an onlooker, the co-accused turned his attention to the complainant on the ground, when he attempted to punch him multiple times to the torso and head.
The man suffered facial fractures. He, nor the two other complainants, had any ongoing injuries.
The court heard the accused, who The Courier has chosen not to name as he escaped a conviction, was largely a "peacemaker" in the almost two-and-a-half-minute affray - except for the "three to four seconds" when he threw multiple punches.
He had no prior criminal history.
The CCTV footage of the brawl was played in court.
"When you watch it ... particularly when you're an outsider like me watching, observing the whole event unfold ... aspects of this affray are very scary," Ms Mykytowycz said.
"If you were there and watching, you would have been terrified.
"The nature of an affray, it's an event that starts and rapidly unfolds.
"It starts with the first blow."
One co-accused was sentenced last month to a 12-month community corrections order with 130 hours of community work and the requirement to complete 30 hours of treatment in an offenders behaviour program.
The two other accused men will face court in April.
It was not the first time drinks at the pub have ended in violence. In November 2019, 39-year-old David Blake was killed outside the Farmers Arms Hotel by Shane Lucas, 41, in a 'coward punch' attack.
Lucas was sentenced to nine years' jail, with a six-year non-parole period for the death.
