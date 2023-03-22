CONSTRUCTION continues on completing the city's major food relief centre by mid-year.
The shell of a Foodbank Ballarat hub has taken shape in what has been a fast, priority build for Ballarat construction company H.Troon since Christmas.
A Foodbank hub came as a state government food relief pledge in the 2018 election but there remained little word of the project by the time the state went back to the polls in November.
The Ballarat warehouse-like centre is part of the Ballarat West Employment Zone, better known as BWEZ, near the Ballarat airport.
Similarly a proposed Foodbank for Morwell in Gippsland looks to have a delayed finish for late in the year.
Foodbank is Australia's largest food relief organisation and bills itself as a pantry to frontline welfare charities, helping households in need.
The organisation has been active in the region, hosting markets for needy families.
Foodbank's annual hunger report, released last August, showed more than two-thirds of severely food insecure households in Australia had been skipping more meals and more than one-third deemed moderately food insecure were simply eating less than a year earlier.
There have been seven more interest rate rises since the report's release adding to already rising cost of living pressures and a sharp demand increase on the city's frontline welfare services.
