The Courier
Home/News/Council

Council officers and property developers host drop-in session for 102 Humffray Street South plans

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
March 23 2023 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Artists impression supplied.

Traffic and city aesthetics remain concerns for the Bakery Hill community as property developers work towards their multi-storey residential and office proposal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.