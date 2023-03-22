Traffic and city aesthetics remain concerns for the Bakery Hill community as property developers work towards their multi-storey residential and office proposal.
Hygge Property have proposed the 74-apartment building for 102 Humffray Street South in the place of Robert Sim Building Supplies.
Previously the company have completed the Nightingale building in Davey Street and is currently constructing an infill development in Lyons Street North, on the former St Joseph's primary school site.
Property developers, council officers and architects were present at a drop-in session for residents earlier this week which was attended by about 30 people.
Key concerns included traffic congestion at peak times, the walkability of nearby streets such as Porter Street and Bradby Lane as well as views and visibility from the centre of town.
Hygge Property director Joseph van Dyk said the drop-in session was definitely a worthwhile exercise.
He said he was glad to hear from residents who had concerns about the possible development.
"I think it was rather constructive," he said.
"There were some people who were definitely impacted by the project."
The height of the building was a key issue Mr van Dyk said he heard about while at the session.
There were also more logistical concerns about timing of construction and how larger vehicles would be managed.
Mr van Dyk said these were more detailed questions than they were ready to answer at the town planning stage.
"We were able to resolve many concerns and ... I think we got a few good ideas that we can implement."
He said this drop-in session was a critical step towards council making a decision about current planning applications.
If they receive the go-ahead from the council, the goal would be to start construction at the end of 2024 or early 2025.
Before construction can begin there will be another six months worth of finer detail planning.
Mr van Dyk said this would be when answers to concerns about construction-related traffic would be resolved, as the finer details were planned.
He said the property aimed to increase housing diversity within the Ballarat CBD.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance.
