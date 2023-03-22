Ballarat Gold Mine's owners appear to have given up the fight to oust recently appointed administrators after creditors voted to keep them in place.
A Federal Court hearing on Wednesday heard mine owners Balmaine Gold Pty Ltd would likely not pursue an interlocutory injunction application against accounting firm Hall Chadwick despite previously arguing its March 8 appointment was unlawful and improper.
Balmaine's lawyer told the court the company's Singapore-based directors would instead seek "alternative relief".
The lawyer did not explain what that relief would entail, but focused on pushing for more time to assess the "changing landscape" and the case the directors "may wish to put".
Creditor GI 306 appointed Hall Chadwick on March 8 after Balmaine allegedly defaulted on a $25,000 interest payment on a $2.2 million loan.
READ MORE
A "fiery" meeting at Mercure Ballarat on Tuesday March 21 saw 139 creditors vote to stay under Hall Chadwick's administration and 67 creditors vote to hand over the job to advisory and investment firm Kordamentha.
Kordamentha is the preferred administrator of Balmaine's largest secured creditor Singapore-based Dr Jean-Michel Paul, whose own company Tomson Pte Ltd is understood to have driven the legal challenge.
Mr Paul, who had offered the mine a $10 million loan to help it out of its financial struggles, told The Courier he was "somewhat uncomfortable" proceeding with further investment under Hall Chadwick's watch.
GI 306's lawyer told the court Hall Chadwick had uncovered a deleted document revealing Balmaine had been in the process of appointing Kordamentha as administrators on March 8 but Hall Chadwick appeared to have "got in first".
The lawyer said this move by Balmaine suggested knowledge the business was insolvent or would become insolvent, which contradicted statements by Balmaine's lawyer at a hastily arranged federal court hearing last Thursday, March 16.
GI 306's lawyer indicated his client would be pursuing costs for the court proceedings, and saw it as "urgent" that the matter be resolved.
"People need to know these administrators were appointed properly," he said.
Balmaine's lawyer did not comment on the deleted document but said the directors would no longer attempt to argue Hall Chadwick's appointment was invalid.
"Our primary grievance is with the appointor [GI 306] and we're seeking a brief period of time to regroup and assess where to from here," he said.
"That might involve a discontinuance of action as far as the administrators are concerned."
Justice O'Callaghan adjourned the matter to Thursday, March 23, telling Balmaine's lawyer "you'll need to work out what you're doing" by then.
He noted that even if Balmaine abandoned its court action against Hall Chadwick, they might launch another "attack" out of court.
Hall Chadwick partner Cameron Shaw told The Courier he would reserve comment until Thursday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.