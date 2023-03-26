POPULAR British folk band While and Matthews can hardly wait to get a feel for what CresFest is all about.
Billed as the undisputed queens of British folk duos, it has been five years since Chris While and Julie Matthews have toured in Australia largely due to pandemic travel restrictions.
But they certainly heard about the inaugural CresFest folk and roots music festival taking over the township of Creswick last year from fellow artists. The pair also knew one of the festival organisers from other events they have performed at in Australia and have played Ballarat in the past.
While said the past five years had been busy - the duo has released two new albums, Revolution in 2019 and Women of the World last year, and has been performing in Europe.
They were excited to be back in Australia, basing themselves with a friend once more on Melbourne's Southbank and travelling wherever their music took them.
"Just as soon as we land Australia feels like home. It feels like we have a completely different career here," While said.
"Australian audiences are so appreciative of us. They seem to love strong women performers."
While and Matthews have already this month returned to Port Fairy Music Festival where they were crowned the 2018 artist of the year.
Yackandandah Folk Festival has offered the perfect lead-in to Creswick.
The duo have also been up to the Blue Mountains catching up with fellow musicians such as First Nations singer Gina Williams and English singer-songwriter Grace Petrie, who is known for channelling political activism through her music.
While said nights in the Blue Mountains had been warm and it was fun to catch up with people over a few cool drinks after a show. She was certain, while Creswick might be cooler, CresFest would offer a similar vibe.
Besides, it will be Matthews' birthday on Sunday - "it's a big one" - and While said they looked forward to celebrating with new and old friends.
After 28 years playing together - While on vocals, guitar, banjo, dulcimer, bodhran and percussion; Matthews on vocals, piano, guitar, mandolin and bouzouki - the duo has built a vast repertoire of songs.
While said they always tried to change up their sets and performances so CresFest, like in the Blue Mountains, will experience three different shows. Up there, While and Matthews played all new music on the first night, a mix on the second and old favourites on the third.
"We can mix it up," While said. "If people shout out requests we try to work it in, if not that night than maybe the next."
CresFest features a bumper three-day program of international, national and regional musicians, street performers, workshops and conversational sessions.
While and Matthews will perform all three evenings, including a follow to Creswick Kids Choir teaming with Indigenous singer Kutcha Edwards on a reimagined Australian national anthem at Creswick Town Hall on Friday night. The duo will then move to Creswick Primary School on Saturday and Sunday.
CresFest runs from March 31 to April 2. Details: cresfest.com.au.
