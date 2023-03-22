Ballarat's new bowling alley has not managed to avoid construction industry delays.
Despite being "well behind schedule", Oz Tenpin operations manager Andrew Jacklin said they hoped to have the facilities ready for the July school holidays.
The external elements of the building are all complete and now fitting-out inside is the priority.
The fully licensed venue with food facilities will offer 16 lanes, which are expected to be installed in the next three to four weeks if everything goes to plan.
Mr Jacklin said there would be a seamless move from the current Doveton Street location to the Norman Street property - once one closes the new property will be open the next day.
Mr Jacklin said the high price upkeep on the old Doveton Street property had prompted the move and they were handing back the lease in August.
Alongside classic bowling in the new facility will be bumper cars and rollerskating.
The new location builds on the existing sporting precinct with Mars and Selkirk stadiums across the road and development slated for the area in time for the 2026 Commonwealth Games.
Next door will be another space that has been earmarked as a sports complex, but could also be an entertainment venue depending on what the tenant decided.
"Being near the football club we are hoping to see an overspill of patrons," Mr Jacklin said. "It helps that precinct become more of a sports precinct."
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
