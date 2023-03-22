The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

New Oz Tenpin facility to open on Norman Street for July school holidays

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
Updated March 22 2023 - 7:03pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Outside of new bowling alley venue on Norman Street. Picture by Lachlan Bence.

Ballarat's new bowling alley has not managed to avoid construction industry delays.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.