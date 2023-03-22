Powerlines wrap around vehicle at 100kmh

A driver is sweating on the arrival of Powercor crews, after driving over powerlines at 100kmh which then wrapped around part of his vehicle.
The incident was first reported on the Ballan-Meredith Road at Meredith around 7.23am Thursday, with reports the lines ripped from a pole.
The incident happened close to when high-voltage transmission lines cross high above the road and it is not clear at this stage what kind of powerline was involved in the incident.
The CFA said police and the Meredith brigade were at the scene, where the driver has been waiting patiently in their vehicle.
The CFA said it was not clear if the lines were live or de-energised and they were waiting on experts as a precaution.
Volunteers were at the scene within seven minutes.
Emergency services could not confirm if the accident was related to early morning lightning strikes across the region.
Powercor confirmed they had been alerted about the situation and said 21 customers were offline (as of 8.30am).
A spokesperson said there were several outages across the Geelong region and any other faults should be reported as soon as possible to 13 24 12.
MORE TO COME
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.