Driver waiting on Ballan-Meredith Road until confirmation lines are not live

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated March 23 2023 - 8:33am, first published 8:16am
Powerlines wrap around vehicle at 100kmh

A driver is sweating on the arrival of Powercor crews, after driving over powerlines at 100kmh which then wrapped around part of his vehicle.

