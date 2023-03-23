Thousands of homes and businesses in the Ballarat region are still experiencing interruptions to their power supply, after storms lashed the state on Thursday.
As of 5pm, about 7000 properties across the Powercor network were still impacted by damage to the electricity network, but more than 50,000 customers have had power restored across central and western Victoria.
"Our crews are responding to over 180 separate jobs and this is expected to rise as we patrol the network," a Powercor spokesperson said.
"Given the extent of the damage, we do expect some customers will be without power into tomorrow.
"We thank all our customers who have been affected by these storms for their understanding as we work as safely and as quickly as possible to get power back on.
"We will keep people updated on restoration times via our outage map, SMS and our customer centre."
Ballarat airport recorded more than five millimetres of rain in 15 minutes when the storm hit about 10.45am.
Residents in many Ballarat suburbs reported a number of blackouts across the day on social media.
UPDATE, 12pm:
More than five millimetres of rain has been recorded at Ballarat airport in the space of about 15 minutes, after a mid-morning thunderstorm rolled through the city.
The Bureau of Meteorology's rain gauge at the airport, in Mitchell Park, recorded 5.4 millimetres between 10.45am and 11am on Thursday morning.
The storm knocked out power to thousands of homes and businesses in Ballarat and to the city's south and west.
There are no reports of major flooding at this stage.
A Powercor spokesperson said Ballarat, Bendigo and Geelong were the hardest hit regions.
"Powercor crews are working to restore power to just over 12,000 homes and businesses after this morning's major storms," the spokesperson said.
"Since 7am, more than 12,500 ground lightning strikes have been recorded in our network, causing damage to poles, powerlines and other electrical infrastructure.
"Extra crews are on the ground responding to more than 105 separate faults. In some cases, poles will need to be replaced and powerlines and other equipment repaired.
"Since this morning, our crews and control room operators have been able to restore power to over 40,000 customers.
"We expect to restore power to most customers today and will keep them updated via our outage map, SMS and our customer centre.
"Lightning has also brought down powerlines. If you see a fallen powerline, stay at least 10 metres from it and report it immediately to us on 13 24 12.
"With more storms on the way, we are encouraging all customers to be prepared and know what they would do if the power goes out."
EARLIER:
Almost 2000 homes are without power in Ballarat as a major thunderstorm sweeps across the city.
Powercor's outage map notes there are more than 1500 homes in Alfredton, and more in Delacombe and Lucas, that are currently without power.
Other areas, including Carngham, Smythesdale, Skipton, Rokewood, Miners Rest and Learmonth are also impacted.
A severe thunderstorm warning remains in place from the Bureau of Meteorology, with brief but heavy rain expected.
PREVIOUSLY:
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Ballarat and the surrounding district as heavy weather moves across the state.
It follows reports of sheet lightning around Ballarat before 7am.
According to the Bureau, "(s)evere thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and damaging winds in the warning area over the next several hours".
Locations which may be affected include Ballarat, Bacchus Marsh, Geelong, Kyneton, Seymour, and Melbourne.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should pull over if driving conditions are dangerous, and avoid trees and floodwater.
Check that loose items, such as outdoor settings, umbrellas and trampolines are safely secured. Move vehicles under cover or away from trees.
Stay away from fallen powerlines - always assume they are live.
Monitor weather warnings, forecasts and river levels at the Bureau of Meteorology website, and warnings through VicEmergency website/app/hotline.
The next warning is due to be issued by 11.35am.
