A man has been arrested and charged, accused of two alleged burglaries on homes along Ballan-Daylesford Road.
The incidents in Sailors Falls and Korweinguboora, south of Daylesford, happened overnight on March 15-16.
Police allege goods stolen included passports, jewellery, bank cards, perfume and a safe containing money.
Western Region Crime Squad detectives from Bendigo made the arrest this week.
The man is due in Ballarat Magistrates Court on June 29 for a committal mention.
It comes after an investigation by detectives from the Moorabool Crime Investigation Unit, which is based in Bacchus Marsh.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
