Ballarat Football Netball League set to introduce 'white card' system in a way to stamp out abuse

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated March 23 2023 - 3:03pm, first published 11:00am
A new white card system will be implemented at all levels of the BFNL this season as a way of stamping out abuse towards officials and players.

FOOTBALL coaches across all grades could be sanctioned under a new 'white card' trial should they, club officials and volunteers behave inappropriately at Ballarat Football Netball League matches this season.

