FOOTBALL coaches across all grades could be sanctioned under a new 'white card' trial should they, club officials and volunteers behave inappropriately at Ballarat Football Netball League matches this season.
The system will give three warnings to coaches if they, or other people associated with clubs, become aggressive towards umpires, league officials or players.
The first white card will be used as a warning to a club coaches box, the second will be shown direct to the coaches box and a free kick and 50m penalty awarded to the opposition team, the third warning will involve the coach being reported.
The league said that following isolated instances in 2022 of behaviour that did not meet codes of conduct or expectations, it would adopt a system, utilised by AFL Queensland, that puts the onus on coaches to model and support the codes of conduct that ensures football is enjoyable and safe for all.
BFNL general manager Shane Anwyl said the Queensland trial resulted in a significant reduction in abuse towards officials and players and was a way of letting clubs and spectators know what was acceptable off the field.
"The introduction of the 'white card' will allow clubs to be made aware of behaviours that are not acceptable, such as language, constant abuse or ongoing questioning of decisions and ensure that the game is safe for players and officials, but also for families and supporters," he said.
"There were isolated instances in 2022 where this was an issue, but the concept is being looked at across all leagues and we are proud to lead the way in trialling this across leagues in the region."
Ballarat Football Umpires Association head of umpiring operations Billy Mitchell said coaches set the culture of the club and were ultimately in charge of game day operations.
"The coach has a very significant leadership role on the day and when the coaches box is behaving well and abiding well by the code of conduct, we see an incredible difference off the field as well," he said.
"We think a lot of the onus on a good match day environment right across the board actually rests with that coach.
"I would say that the majority of spectators - particularly in junior football - they are guided by the culture of the club and that culture is really on show on game day."
Mitchell said this system would be particularly important at junior level.
"It will be incorporated everywhere, but i think this is something people will need to get used to more in junior football," he said.
"For us, we would think junior footy is a place that should be respectful, it's all about participation and behavioural issues are the last thing we should be worried about.
"We think the system is very fair, a warning without a penalty, a warning with a free kick penalty, then a report. If you're getting to three on the day, then there's probably an issue the club needs to address."
