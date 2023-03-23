Ballarat secondary schools are seeing a "dramatic increase" in the number of young people vaping at school, and buying and selling vapes to classmates.
Teachers are regularly catching students vaping, particularly on school ovals and in toilet blocks, and confiscating vapes from students on school grounds.
Ballarat Community Health health promotion officer Jacinta Walsh said many secondary schools had contacted them seeking support with an increase of young people vaping.
"We have seen a dramatic increase of young people vaping recently," Ms Walsh said. "Students are being caught vaping at school or having vapes in their possession. Some students are buying and selling to others."
It comes as federal health minister Mark Butler vowed to crack down on e-cigarettes, many of which are being "shamelessly marketed to kids" with flavours such as cotton candy, gummy bears and froot loops.
Mr Butler labelled vaping as "the biggest behavioural issue in primary schools".
"A parent told us only over the last weekend they discovered in their very young child's pencil case a vape that was disguised as a highlighter pen," Mr Butler said on radio.
"This is an industry trying to create a new generation of nicotine addicts so they get around all of the hard work our country and other countries have done over recent decades to stamp out smoking."
Mr Butler said in the past year alone, more than 50 children aged four and under had been reported to the Victorian poisons hotline for ingesting nicotine.
State and territory health ministers will meet to discuss industry reform, with Mr Butler describing it as "a black market which has been allowed to get out of control".
"We need controlled restrictions and government intervention - for example, ensuring retailers are not selling products to underage people and ensuring labelling is correct," Ms Walsh said.
Some vapes are labelled nicotine-free when most vapes have been found to contain nicotine.
She also called for more education and awareness, particularly for young people and their parents and carers, to ensure they understand the harms of vapes and e-cigarettes.
"Schools need to be supported to have conversations with young people about the harms of vaping," she said. "BCH is making in-roads with this, leading with our Achievement Program unit focussed on the harms of tobacco products and smoking."
Ms Walsh said vaping was prevalent in places where smoking is banned, such as on buses and in enclosed spaces.
"BCH is concerned by the increasing numbers of children and young adults who have never smoked but are now vaping," she said.
Between 2016 and 2019, the proportion of people who had ever used an e-cigarette increased from 9 per cent to 11 per cent. Numbers are expected to have grown since.
"Some people think vaping is harmless, that it is just water vapour, but really what you're breathing in is made up of toxic particles," Ms Walsh said. "Vaping isn't safe, it affects our health negatively, despite what you may hear from others."
Almost all e-cigarettes deliver nicotine, which is extremely addictive. Addiction is common in people using vapes and young people are especially vulnerable to addiction as their brains are still developing.- Professor Emily Banks
Ms Walsh said vape liquid or juice contained hundreds of toxic chemicals like those found in disinfectant, bug spray and other household products. Many of the chemicals are used for cleaning and are corrosive, and many vapes also contain nicotine and heavy metals.
According to an Australian National University study, published in the Medical Journal of Australia, e-cigarettes pose multiple risks particularly for non-smokers, children, adolescents and young adults.
"Recent evidence shows vaping is becoming more popular, especially among children and adolescents, even though it is illegal except on prescription," said lead author Professor Emily Banks from the ANU National Centre for Epidemiology and Population Health.
"Almost all e-cigarettes deliver nicotine, which is extremely addictive. Addiction is common in people using vapes and young people are especially vulnerable to addiction as their brains are still developing."
Other risks identified in the review included poisoning, especially in small children, seizures and loss of consciousness caused by nicotine overdose, headache, cough, throat irritation, and burns and injuries, largely caused by exploding batteries. There was also indirect evidence of adverse effects on blood pressure, heart rate and lung functioning.
The study also identified that young non-smokers who use e-cigarettes are about three times more likely to go on to smoking regular cigarettes than non-users.
"Our lungs are designed to breathe fresh air," Professor Banks said.
"People using vapes are inhaling a complex cocktail of chemicals. While we know about some of the risks of vaping, the review found that the effects of e-cigarettes on major health conditions like cancer and cardiovascular disease are unknown.
Australian Medical Association president Professor Steve Robson called for a clamp-down on the availability of e-cigarettes.
"There is now more than enough evidence for strong action to enforce Australia's prescription-only model for vaping products, which we know are harmful and can be a gateway to smoking for young people," Professor Robson said.
"Australian governments need to act now to enforce existing laws and clamp down on the illegal non-prescription sale of e-cigarettes, as well as strengthen controls on the importation of both nicotine and non-nicotine vaping products. This will help us start to tackle the issue of vapes being marketed and sold to children."
