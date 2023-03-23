The Courier
Home/News/Education
Health

School concern over rise in teens vaping at school amid calls for e-cigarette crackdown

MS
By Michelle Smith
Updated March 24 2023 - 8:07am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Between 2016 and 2019, the proportion of people who had ever used an e-cigarette increased from 9 per cent to 11 per cent

Ballarat secondary schools are seeing a "dramatic increase" in the number of young people vaping at school, and buying and selling vapes to classmates.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.