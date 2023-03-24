The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Our People

Human heart of our city: meet Ballarat's volunteer army

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
March 25 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Faces of our city's volunteer army include Sovereign Hill's Tony Long, City of Ballarat Parent Place's Gill Denning and Grampians Health Ballarat Base Hospital welcome team leader Maureen Woodford. Pictures by Lachlan Bence, Adam Trafford

THE SEEMINGLY hidden army of people who largely define this city has halved in some major organisations in the wake of pandemic restrictions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.