THE SEEMINGLY hidden army of people who largely define this city has halved in some major organisations in the wake of pandemic restrictions.
Sporting clubs and service organisations have also been feeling the decline hard.
Volunteers and those who rely on them have been rallying to recover in numbers under new models and opportunities to entice more people to give back to the community.
The Ballarat Foundation chief executive officer Andrew Eales said deeper conversations needed to occur in the community to help fuel positive change on what made this community tick.
A spotlight has been on the issue this week with more than 300 Rotarians gathering for an annual district conference to showcase their service role, locally and internationally, and in a bid to attract new members.
Committee for Ballarat also hosted a forum headlined by an American corporate-giving expert to promote such benefits to business.
"Volunteering is a vital indicator in how we're travelling as a community and there is evidence behind this," Mr Eales said.
"We know there is a gap that exists around organisations and volunteers to do basic functions ... There is a local need and opportunities in the business community to be more proactive. Giving time [to volunteer] can also be really important."
The Ballarat Foundation and regional volunteer bodies remain lobbying the state government for greater investment to create a volunteering legacy from the 2026 Commonwealth Games.
Mr Eales said the Games would rely heavily on community volunteers to pull off the event but this was also a chance to capitalise and keep people involved.
He said the volunteer decline was a multi-factor issue, including a change in how people connect and engage with each other in different ways.
Rotary district governor Kathy Rivett said Rotarian numbers had dropped but people were now starting to seek out ways to get more involved once more.
"We have the experience in so many areas of making things happen locally as well as globally, so there is something for everyone to get involved in," Ms Rivett said.
THEY are the unassuming crews who play a vital role in setting the culture for Ballarat as a welcoming place, proud of what this city can offer.
The gradual rebuild, and in some areas growth, of volunteer crews in some of Ballarat's biggest organisations keeps pulse on the community's recovery process and emergence from lockdowns as the pandemic plays on.
The Courier has met with volunteers in a bid to discover who - and what help - makes Ballarat tick.
THIS is not like work for Gill Denning. The retired kindergarten teacher calls into Parent Place at least once a week to help run a craft group and to talk with young families.
These were the aspects of the job Ms Denning had missed most.
Ms Denning enjoyed having a sense of purpose and being reliable but also with the flexibility for holidays or time off when needed. Volunteering has also been a chance to feel part of the community.
Sometimes, volunteering was having a play or reading stories to young children while their parents had a cup of coffee.
Retiring at the end of 2017, Ms Denning and her husband made the move to Ballarat wanting to get out of Melbourne to a city they had always loved to visit. After a couple of years settling in and being "busy", punctuated by COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns, Ms Denning found her way to the City of Ballarat-run Parent Place.
"I really felt I needed to do something to be a useful person in society. I saw something in the news about Parent Place and, with my background as a kinder teacher, it appealed to me," Ms Denning said.
"Parent Place is quite a unique thing. All the councils I worked in in Melbourne had nothing like this. I'm happy to be part of that ... I had missed working and being with children and families, young mothers and fathers."
City of Ballarat lost 50 per cent of its volunteer workforce in the wake of pandemic restrictions.
The City's corporate services director John Hausler the City was reevaluating its volunteer program in a bid to strengthen opportunities for people to step up and help.
Parent Place and Ballarat Information Centre are the most prominent volunteer crews for the City, which also draws on a band of young residents keen to make a difference as youth ambassadors and the Young Eventsters programs.
"The evaluation so far has found that different departments within the City of Ballarat have different needs regarding volunteers. Some services, such as Parent Place, require more volunteers, while other departments are using technology to establish new ways of managing rosters and placement opportunities," Mr Hausler said.
"One approach the City of Ballarat is currently exploring is to move away from its historically decentralised approach to volunteer coordination towards a centre-led approach.
"This approach would continue to allow individual departments to manage their own volunteers with the support of a central administration system and coordinated marketing, induction and training."
Sovereign Hill has also been exploring new volunteer models to appeal to a wider cohort as the open-air museum continues to evolve and grow.
Major changes have included the opening of the Centre for Rare Arts and Forgotten Trades late last year and the upcoming launch of the Australian Centre for Gold Rush Collections.
Sovereign Hill volunteer program manager Anita Godfrey said there opportunities for people with a range of skills and to meet like-minded people.
Centre for Rare Arts and Trades was well-suited to artisan people, both in skills and knowledge for talking to visitors between workshops.
Citizen scientists and bushwalkers were in demand at Sovereign Hill's Narmbool property.
Home school families move into the goldfields schools.
Those prepared to get in a costume could also offer a welcoming presence in helping to bring the goldfields to life.
Ms Godfrey said some volunteers liked to structure shifts together, to catch up for a chat in goldfields style.
Winter Wonderlights is coming up soon and the action on Sovereign Hill streets is set to get busier.
Behind the scenes, the Australian Centre for Gold Rush Collections, which opens in May, has a busy hive of volunteers in archives.
This is where The Courier found Tony Long, a retired Sovereign Hill photographer who has adapted his discipline to the painstaking task of photographing, uploading and labelling thousands of miners' licences.
Each licence will be available via a public museums' collection for research.
"I write a lot of things down and number everything. It's just time consuming but I'm in no hurry," Mr Long said.
A long-time Sovereign Hill staffer, Mr Long said he knew everyone involved in the museum.
Now retired and living on his own, Mr Long said volunteering was a great way to keep a good network of people - and the morning teas in his team were really good.
Mr Long has also volunteered in the Ballarat International Foto Biennale and is a member of the Werneth Country Fire Brigade, just outside Rokewood.
He encouraged anyone thinking of volunteering, to just give it a go, to get out of the house and to meet people.
Maureen Woodford has made a lot of close friends through volunteering in a "loyal" team.
Ms Woodford is one of the first people you might meet in entering Grampians Health Ballarat Base Hospital. She is in the welcome team through the main doors of the Gardiner-Pittard wing, off Drummond Street.
Like Ms Denning and Mr Long, Ms Woodford stepped up to volunteer in an industry where she had built a career "in a previous life".
Healthcare was where she felt comfortable and able to make a positive difference, but she said there was plenty of training to help all volunteers feel confident in their roles.
Ms Woodford started as a volunteer in the Base emergency department in 2009 in a team run by the Red Cross before the hospital took over.
She has also spent time volunteering in the Ballarat Regional Integrated Cancer Centre's wellness centre and offering to be a body for a simulated patient episode in medical training.
No matter the role, Ms Woodford said the underlying skill was the same.
"Just being able to talk and to be someone willing to listen to people," Ms Woodford said.
"The wellness centre was more sitting and chatting while the welcome team is pointing people in the right direction.
"Because we're not medical people, I think people relate to us more. If they're stressed we can have a normal conversation without getting involved in their medical problems but they know we're there to help them."
Grampians Health lost more than 100 volunteers since pandemic restrictions but has rebuilt to about 180 active volunteers in varying roles.
Volunteers are finally back in the Base emergency department, and they are back in the chemotherapy day unit.
Grampians Health volunteer services manager Leah Ferguson said they were an important part of the health services' functioning.
Volunteers' return to action was creating a lot of interest for patients, visitors and staff.
We acknowledge we ask a lot of our volunteers because we are a hospital. They have a great understanding because they want to keep the community safe.- Leah Ferguson, Grampians Health volunteer services manager
"We acknowledge we ask a lot of our volunteers because we are a hospital," Ms Ferguson said.
"They have a great understanding because they want to keep the community safe. ...They're always respectful of the processes and here for the right reasons."
Ms Ferguson said, for example, breast screen volunteers found ways to be innovative in offering care and support when they have been unable to be alongside patients, or to rest a comforting hand on their shoulder, due to density limits.
Grampians Health is also gradually stepping up its recruitment process and Ms Ferguson has found patients wanting to volunteer as a way to give back to community.
Ms Ferguson said there was a role to fit everyone because some were more challenging than others.
As team leader for the welcome team, Ms Woodford does a lot of walking, often helping to escort people to where they need to go within the hospital.
Ms Woodford said the team started in 2014 when Yuille House was knocked down and Sturt Street became the hospital's main entrance.
Interestingly now, the welcome team is once again helping people to navigating the fast-changing hospital layout during a major redevelopment.
"For me, too, volunteering keeps me alert," Ms Woodford said. "It also keeps me fit and I feel as though I'm doing something positive for others."
Grampians Health, City of Ballarat and Sovereign Hill are open to new volunteers keen to make a difference in the community and become vital ambassadors across the city.
Sovereign Hill's team used packets of the museum's beloved raspberry drops to entice visitors to Ballarat Begonia Festival earlier this month to consider volunteering.
An information day on April 2 aims to have a new ready fleet set to go for Winter Wonderlights, a major annual drawcard to the museum.
