A magistrate has told a man his moral responsibility for his part in a pub argument turned physical may be higher because he was the sober one.
"He's not inebriated therefore not disinhibited," Magistrate Michelle Mykytowycz said in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
"He's the sober one. He's the one that could've walked away."
Accused man Brett Dickson, 37, was involved in a "minor verbal altercation" with a man at the National Hotel in Fraser Street, Clunes, on the afternoon of July 8, 2022.
Both men left the interaction without incident until a few hours later, about 7.30pm, Dickson followed the man and his friend into the beer garden at the hotel and, after a short conversation, punched the man in the face.
"The force of the blow caused the victim to fall backwards onto the ground rendering the victim unconscious for a short period of time," police prosecutor Leading Senior Constable Gary Steel told the court.
"The accused then struck [the complainant's friend] to the face which caused [him] to fall backwards from his chair onto the ground."
The accused left the pub.
The initial victim was treated at the scene by ambulance officers and transported to the Ballarat Base Hospital for a split and swollen lip and a cut on his right arm that needed stitches.
The man's friend suffered minor swelling on his face.
When Dickson was asked about the assault at Avoca police station August 14, he told authorities: "They threatened to smash a pot over my head."
Defence counsel for the father of four told the court he was a hard working, contributing member of society, including volunteering as a third lieutenant at the CFA, and asked for a sentence without a conviction.
"After hitting each person once each he then walked away. There was nothing followed up ... there was no kicking on the ground," the defence said.
"He'll have to report this to the CFA and his position may be in some jeopardy."
Dickson was supported in court by his parents, partner and a friend.
The magistrate said it was a story the courts saw "every day".
"One punch, someone's unconscious. Notwithstanding, there's other people around, he's walked away," Ms Mykytowycz said.
"You were not the one who was alcohol affected ... you should've picked up the situation was getting out of hand instead you not only hit the first complainant, you hit the second.
"Young men, alcohol, pubs, or areas around the pub, here it was the beer garden out the back, a public forum where other people are around."
Dickson pleaded guilty to one charge of unlawful assault and one charge of recklessly causing injury.
He was sentenced to a 12 month community corrections order with 150 hours of community work and an adjourned undertaking for 12 months with a requirement to complete an anger management course.
Ms Mykytowycz said the most important sentencing principle in matters such as this was general deterrence; to send a message to deter the wider community from this kind of offending.
"And that's why I'm convicting you today," she told Dickson.
