The next potential nightlife offering in the Ballarat CBD is looking to build upon Armstrong Street's success.
SIP Champagne Bar's planning application to the City of Ballarat outlines their plan for a French-inspired, art deco venue in the 400 block on Sturt Street.
Planning documents anticipate the venue will be a "quiet quality environment" for pre-theatre drinks, business meetings or after work gatherings.
"We see the 400 block becoming an after hours entertainment locale taking inspiration from the rejuvenation of Armstrong Street North (between Sturt and Mair Street) of recent years," the planning documents said.
The 428A Sturt Street location is about a 10 minute walk from both Her Majesty's Theatre and Regent Cinemas.
Across the road from the proposed location, the City of Ballarat, along with cafe businesses L'espresso and Higher Society, is encouraging more patrons to the area with additional outdoor seating currently under construction.
It is anticipated the champagne bar will be able to accommodate about 50 guests within a "high society" ambience.
Kerbside dining is part of the planning application, where 16 out of 50 patrons can sit in the proposed 4.6 by 3 metre space.
Light finger food is part of the menu including oysters, club sandwiches and charcuterie boards.
"We are confident that it will become a popular and well-respected establishment," the planning document said.
Current business plans anticipate the venue will be open from Thursday to Sunday, with potential scope to open on special occasions like Valentines Day or Mothers Day that fall between Monday and Wednesday.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
