A woman has been cut free of her vehicle after it rolled in Mount Clear.
Emergency crews arrived at the scene, at the corner of Whitehorse Road and Frenchmans Lane, to find the Triton ute on its side.
The incident occurred about 11.20am.
The Ballarat CFA rescue truck was deployed, and vehicle's roof needed to be removed.
Police at the scene said the Mount Helen woman, believed to be in her 40s, was not seriously injured.
Ballarat Highway Patrol's Acting Sergeant Guinther Borgelt said it appeared the driver lost control of the ute while going eastwards up the hill.
He noted dust from nearby works and detritus from pine trees would have made conditions dangerous, particularly after hot weather and rain.
"With this sudden wet weather, it doesn't matter how good your tyres are, it's going to be extremely slippery," he said.
