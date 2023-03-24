A 28-year-old man who was involved in a hit and run told police his mum "ended up taking care of all of that" - exchanging names and details with drivers of the two vehicles he'd damaged.
"Well, mum's got a lot more in their job description than they usually would," Magistrate Hugh Radford quipped in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.
Now 29-years-old, the Redan man, who The Courier has chosen not to name as he avoided a conviction, pleaded guilty to related charges for the collision on the evening of February 28 last year.
About 11.23pm, the accused was driving his Hyundai Kona wagon north along Humffray Street North "at speed" when he drifted to the left side of the road.
The Hyundai collided with the first car's right-hand-side panel and continued into the rear of the second car, "causing significant damage".
He later told police he was reaching for his vape.
"I leant over pretty much, took my eye off the road, my vape was on the passenger side - as I've gone to pick it up, I've just taken the wheel with me," the accused said.
The impact of the collision caused the front passenger side wheel of the accused's Hyundai to be "completely ripped" from the car.
He came to a stop about 100 metres away from the crash and called a taxi, briefly speaking to a neighbour who came out after hearing the collision, before he fled.
One of the complainants reported the damage to police the following morning.
It is unconfirmed if the 28-year-old was substance-affected at the time.
He made admissions to being involved in the collision when he spoke with police several days later, although was not located again until November, when he was interviewed for the matter.
When asked if he reported the matter to police, the accused said: "I did not personally".
When asked the reason for not remaining and rendering assistance he said: "I had no idea what to do obviously".
The man was fined $1200.
