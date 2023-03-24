MORE than 450 players representing a record 36 teams are on the diamonds at Prince of Wales Park this weekend for the Victorian Masters Baseball Carnival.
For the first time ever five women's teams are also competing at the event which began on Friday and continues until Sunday afternoon.
As well as the women's teams, competitors have also arrived in Ballarat from Tasmania making for a truly national carnival.
Tournament Director Rick Trezise said the sport was booming right across Ballarat and Victoria as more and more people get involved.
"We're up from 25 teans last year to 36 this year and it's the first time we've ever had a women's competition," he said.
"We've been driving the women's teams up here for a good couple of years, so we saw it as a good fit to have them compete and get out there. The women are just so passionate about baseball at the moment, it wasn't hard to get them involved at all.
"The teams have come from everywhere, two teams from Tasmania, players from all across the other side of the state. It's great to see so many people.
"We've got seven divisions, over 35s A and B, over 40s, over 45s and over 50s A and B and the over 30s women.
"It's a huge weekend, we've got 79 games over three days, we're using all the diamonds here, plus a diamond on the archery field and we've got two at the high school oval.
"It's full on right across the three days with finals with 90 minutes games. We'll have the finals on Sunday afternoon involving the top two teams from each division."
Trezise, who is also coach for the Alfredton team which plays in the Geelong Baseball League said the sport had shown rapid growth recently.
"Alfredton has three men's teams and two women's, just two years ago we had only one men's team. It's going really good," he said.
Both Alfredton and the Ballarat Royals are awaiting a start date, and fixture for this year's GBA season.
