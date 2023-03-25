The Courier
Council

Ballarat council rectifies error in Smythesdale landfill site contract

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
March 25 2023 - 6:30pm
More than a year after it was awarded, Ballarat councillors amended an error in the duration of Cleanaway's contract for the management of the Ballarat landfill site in Smythesdale on Wednesday. Picture by Lachlan Bence.

An Australian-based waste collection company, who has headquarters in the region's south west, will continue to oversee the management of Ballarat's landfill site up until at least 2027.

Journalist

Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.

Local News

