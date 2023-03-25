An Australian-based waste collection company, who has headquarters in the region's south west, will continue to oversee the management of Ballarat's landfill site up until at least 2027.
At Wednesday night's meeting, councillors voted unanimously to correct an error, which was made more than a year ago by the city's procurement team, regarding the duration of Cleanaway's contract for operational duties at the Smythesdale landfill site.
Cleanway was first awarded the contract when councillors voted on the motion in a September 22 meeting in 2021.
The applicant, being Cleanway, had outlined a contract term of six years, starting from November 2021, with an option for an additional fours years and 12 months respectively, to be added.
However, when the motion was moved in 2021, these timelines were not registered and instead the provision of two one-year extension options were noted.
Councillors have since rectified this issue and have reverted back to the original contract terms put forth by the applicant, being the fours years and 12 months extension periods.
Speaking at the meeting, City of Ballarat chief executive Evan King acknowledged the mistake having been made was "disappointing" and was the fault of "human error".
However, Mr King said the council should find consolation in the mistake having been identified before the contract had been signed off on.
"I'm certainly not trying to sweep it under the carpet or hide it," Mr King said.
Cr Mark Harris, who moved the motion, said although the error was "relatively minor", it could be used as a point of reflection for the council moving forward.
"I regret that mistake was made; the fact that there wasn't that sort of quick checks that we could have done there on the night probably does say something about what we require," Cr Harris said.
Similarly, Cr Daniel Moloney, highlighted while the error was "embarrassing", it was pleasing to see it was not "hidden in confidential business".
Cr Ben Taylor, contrary to Cr Harris and Cr Moloney, said the error was "not a simple mistake".
"We've got to learn from this; we've got to make sure it doesn't happen again," Cr Taylor said.
IN THE NEWS:
Mr King added, increased resourcing and "increasing education around good procurement practices" were being implemented to prevent mistakes such as this occurring into the future.
Ballarat mayor Des Hudson, who echoed similar sentiments from Mr King, Cr Harris and Cr Moloney, clarified the motion would not impact the cost to ratepayers.
The Smythesdale landfill is anticipated to reach capacity by 2040.
Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.