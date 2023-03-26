A drunken trip to McDonald's has ended in court after a young woman became violent with staff.
The accused, who was 21-years-old at the time of the assault, was intoxicated when she went to Bakery Hill McDonald's about 9pm on October 9, 2021, "with the intention of ordering food".
She stepped behind the counter and when asked to move by workers, she punched one of them in the face.
The woman, who The Courier has chosen not to name as she avoided conviction, was held down by staff and patrons.
Whilst on the ground she kicked a man in the head, causing him to fall backwards.
When police arrived, authorities observed the woman to be "erratic".
She was told to "calm down" before being taken to Ballarat Police Station in handcuffs.
"She told officers she was done with police and did not want to be touched," the police prosecutor told the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.
"The accused has resisted and kicked out at [an officer] and kicked [them] in the leg."
Days later, on October 11, the woman went to an acquaintance's Ballarat East home asking for alcohol.
When she was told to leave she became aggressive and kicked in a window at the property.
She pleaded guilty to six related charges.
The court heard the woman had no prior criminal history and at the time was homeless, struggling with mental ill-health and abusing drugs and alcohol.
The accused's defence counsel told the court her circumstances were "very different now".
"In the middle of last year she found out she was pregnant ... she's made changes to her life including remaining abstinent from drugs and alcohol," the defence said.
The now 22-year-old was supported by her mother in court.
Magistrate Hugh Radford asked the woman's mother in court: "So, she's a different person than in 2021?"
The mother replied: "Yes ... there was a lot of other things going on for her at the time".
"She's looking after herself and the baby," the mother said.
"She takes her vitamins."
Magistrate Hugh Radford ordered the accused to make a promise of good behaviour to the court for six months, without a conviction.
"You've changed your lifestyle around, stopped using drugs, so I've very much taken that into account despite the seriousness of this offending," he said.
"In the context of what's happened since this, there's been no further offending."
The woman, the court heard, had also written a letter of apology to the McDonald's staff.
