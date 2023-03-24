Ballarat City FC's first home game of the year awaits as Geelong SC comes to town for Sunday's NPL3 clash.
The club, which is the youngest side in the league, is looking to bounce back from its opening round defeat to Nunawading.
The 2-1 loss was no cause for concern for new City FC manager Harry Bingham, who felt there were plenty of positives to take from Saturday's clash.
"If we work on the things we have to get better at and stick to the things that are working then we'll be a team that will be up in the league," Bingham said.
"I have no doubt about that."
Despite Geelong's impressive start to the 2022 season, it was City FC which came out on top in the two sides' head-to-head battle.
Ballarat enjoyed a 1-nil win over Geelong in last year's season opener, followed by a crucial 1-all draw on the road at the halfway mark.
City FC recovered from a 1-nil deficit at half time in their last outing to steal an important point, while flirting with relegation.
Geelong finished the 2022 NPL3 season in eighth place after fading away late in the year.
They enjoyed a 1-nil triumph over Doveton in round one, one of six sides to claim the full three points in the opening round.
It was Jesse Devers who struck in the 93rd minute of Geelong's clash to clinch a remarkable victory.
Both sides have changed a lot since their last meeting, with City FC still to announce signings awaiting clearance.
Bingham admitted there was still a bit to work, both on and off the field, for the seventh-placed side, which could take some time to gel.
The club will soon welcome some more handy recruits, meaning plenty is left to play out for Ballarat City FC early in the season.
Ballarat City FC hosts fourth-placed Geelong SC at 2pm on Sunday in a Morshead Park affair.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
