Ballarat council adopts new Environmentally Sustainable Design policy for residential and non residential properties

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
March 25 2023 - 12:30pm
Ballarat councillors have voted unanimously to endorse a new environmentally sustainable design policy for new residential and non-residential developments as part of the planning permit process. File photo.

The Ballarat council has unanimously voted to adopt a new environmental policy for residential and non-residential developments.

