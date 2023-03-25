The Ballarat council has unanimously voted to adopt a new environmental policy for residential and non-residential developments.
Cr Belinda Coates, who moved the motion to implement Environmentally Sustainable Design principles as part of the City's planning process at Wednesday's meeting, said the framework "could not come quick enough".
"I'm really pleased to have this work in front of us and it's really important to have those provisions in the planning scheme because sustainable housing is a benefit to everyone," Cr Coates said.
"It's a real no brainer; we know what to do and how to do it and we need to do it quickly."
Similarly, Cr Samantha McIntosh who seconded, said the policy was vital in ensuring new developments were built sustainably.
Cr McIntosh also added the new measures could assist with ensuring the balance between the region's character and increasing population is maintained.
The decision was spurred by Ballarat's involvement with the Council Alliance for Sustainable Built Environment Particular Provision proposal.
Planning Minister Sonya Kilkenny has yet to respond to this proposal, which aims to enforce ESD requirements as part of the Ballarat Planning Scheme, despite it being submitted in July last year.
Cr Mark Harris criticised these delays.
"It's just hopeless waiting for the state government to come up with answers for us," Cr Harris said.
Some of the mechanisms which will be used as part of the policy include a built environment sustainability scorecard (BESS), a STORM (which is a tool developed by Melbourne Water to assess Water Sensitive Urban Design measures), model for urban stormwater improvement conceptualisation (MUSIC) and a Green Travel Plan.
A Green Travel Plan is designed to reduce the community's reliance on motor vehicles as well aid in minimising the negative ecological impacts of private transport through managing car parking demands associated with larger developments and improving transport opportunities for those without access to a car.
The council will continue to roll out information sessions for development and construction bodies as well as the wider community to ensure all relevant parties are aware of the guidelines.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
