Some delays are still expected on the Ballarat train line, despite services resuming after two incidents caused disruptions on Thursday afternoon.
A signaling fault caused a number of level crossings boomgates in the city to activate and forced train services to be replaced by coaches.
In a separate incident, a serious emergency situation at West Footscray, a busy section of the track into Melbourne, also forced services to a halt.
"We thank passengers and road users for their patience while we work to get them to their destination as quickly and safely as possible following two separate incidents impacting train services on the Ballarat line today," a VLine spokesperson said.
"We encourage passengers to check the V/Line website for the latest travel information as services resume running as normal."
EARLIER:
Trains on the Ballarat line will likely be delayed for the rest of the afternoon after boomgates malfunctioned across the city.
Trains will only be running between Southern Cross Station and Ballan until further notice, V/Line stated, and passengers should be prepared for lengthy delays.
The first issue, which caused significant delays on the Ballarat, Geelong, Bendigo, and metro Sunbury lines, involved a police incident before 2pm, with "significant delays" expected.
An hour later, drivers noticed boomgates across the city were staying down, with one motorist stating he spent 20 minutes waiting in Wendouree before "turn(ing) around and going home".
V/Line tweeted rail replacement shuttles are operating between Ballan and Ballarat, and "alternative transportation options are being sourced".
"We apologise for the delay in your journey," the website states.
It's unknown if trains will be able to return to regular timetabled services in time for peak hour, or even to get spectators to the MCG for the Carlton versus Geelong AFL clash.
V/Line has been emailed for further information.
