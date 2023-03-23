The Courier
Ballarat train line: Chaos as signal failure forces replacements for train services

By Alex Ford
March 23 2023 - 6:00pm
Police at a level crossing on Doveton Street on Thursday afternoon. Picture by Lachlan Bence

Some delays are still expected on the Ballarat train line, despite services resuming after two incidents caused disruptions on Thursday afternoon.

