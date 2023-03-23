Providing a mobile dental clinic to the Pacific Islands, helping flood victims, making lunches for school children in need and training firefighters in Portugal.
These are just some of the innovative projects Ballarat Rotary clubs are delivering across the region and internationally.
The Rotary Clubs of Ballarat East, Ballarat West, Ballarat South, Alfredton, Wendouree Breakfast and Wendouree are located within District 9780.
Over the next three days, they will join hundreds of District 9780 Rotarians - from west of Melbourne to some South Australian towns - for their annual conference.
For the first time in 13 years, the conference is being held in Ballarat, the hometown of Rotary District 9780 governor Kathy Rivett.
To coincide with the conference, The Courier is highlighting some of Rotary's projects. Ms Rivett said it was important to showcase what the service organisation did for communities in need.
"We want to get the word out of what we do because no one knows what we do," Ms Rivett said.
We have a network of people we can link in with over the world.- Kathy Rivett
Rotary Club of Ballarat West's major project is providing a dental van to the Pacific Island nation of Tonga.
The mobile clinic will be a first for Tonga and offer a dental service for people of all ages.
Rotary Club of Ballarat West member David Goldsmith said the mobile clinic would allow the health services in Tonga to provide preventive programs and clinical treatment to children directly at their school in a more friendly environment within a supportive culture set by the school itself.
"Tonga children experience high rates of tooth decay and suffer pain as a result. Previously Tongan school children would have to travel to attend hospital for treatment, which to many children is seen as an alien environment," Dr Goldsmith said.
"Often children were too afraid to turn up at the hospital, plus they miss whole days of education. So it is very important, not just clinically, but also logistically and psychologically to be able to offer this service in a supportive and more friendly environment."
The dental van is accessible for people with disabilities, and is equipped with motorised wheelchair access and lifting equipment.
Dental Health Services Victoria has provided the truck, which is air-conditioned and has an x-ray machine and sterilisation facilities.
"It is capable of providing all forms of dental treatment on-site. This is a totally free dental service," Dr Goldsmith said.
"The project will provide $10,000 in new dental supplies each year for the next five years to ensure its future sustainability and also facilitate an annual travel scholarship arrangement between the Tonga dental health department and the Royal Melbourne Dental Hospital."
The dental van will be shipped to Tonga in April. A Rotary volunteer team of health professionals will visit Tonga on its arrival to work together and compare ideas on preventive dental health with local dentists.
When disaster struck in Lismore, Northern New South Wales in 2022, Rotary Club of Alfredton led a project to help victims.
After being in contact with other Rotary clubs near Lismore and discovering pet aid was in short supply, the Alfredton club organised to collect donations for pets.
The club's flood support continued when it set up a service to fund pod homes for about 80 displaced people.
In March, Rotary Club of Alfredton in partnership with Ballarat Grammar and EatUp Australia, made its 40,000th sandwich for Ballarat school children in need.
The project, which has been running since 2017, provides free vegemite and cheese sandwiches to local schools, which freeze them to give to children who arrive at school without lunch.
The Ballarat Sunday Market has been a tradition for many families for more than 40 years. Rotary Club of Ballarat South holds the market in rain, hail or shine at the Ballarat Showgrounds.
Entry via gold coin donation supports the club's local and international projects, including primary school breakfast clubs, secondary school scholarships and support for the Ballarat Arts Foundation and Ballarat Sports Foundation.
Since the market began, it has injected $6 million into the community.
Another major project is the Rotary Foundation's Vocational Training Team between the Rotary Club of Ballarat South and Portugal.
Rotary Club of Ballarat South's Gary Morgan was part of a qualified Australian team to travel to Portugal to provide training in prescribed burning, following the country's 2017 bushfires which claimed 112 lives.
The Rotary Club of Wendouree Breakfast's main projects focus on suicide prevention and the environment.
In October, five club members completed a five-day trek in South Australia as part of Australian Rotary Health's 'Lift the Lid on mental illness' campaign.
Fundraisers leading up to the walk raised at least $4000 for the cause.
The club's environmental work includes monitoring the platypus at Durham Lead and creating a native park at Lucas.
Ballarat East Rotary Club holds a monthly book sale from its Airport Road warehouse, with money raised donated to various projects.
In its latest sale, funds raised went to Victorian and South Australian flood victims and towards a Ballarat sleepbus.
The Rotary Club of Wendouree has helped to fund a new school in Mwast, a remote village on the island of Espiritu Santo, Vanuatu.
The new cyclone-resistant school accommodates 80 students and two teachers.
Ms Rivett encouraged anyone interested in Rotary, to visit the website www.rotary9780.org
"There's so many things people want to do for communities but don't know how to start," she said.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.