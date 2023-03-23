The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Ballarat Rotary conference: Big projects helping people around the world

Erin Williams
By Erin Williams
Updated March 24 2023 - 8:39am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat Grammar students Lucy, Baylee, Alexis, Sadie, Max, and Tom with Alfredton Rotary member and Eatup Ballarat co-ordinator Deb Robertson. Picture by Lachlan Bence

Providing a mobile dental clinic to the Pacific Islands, helping flood victims, making lunches for school children in need and training firefighters in Portugal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Erin Williams

Erin Williams

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.