A man has landed in court after slashing his neighbour's tyres in a drunken rage.
Shawn Dale Thomas, 44, appeared in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court this week charged with criminal damage following an incident on a Sebastopol street on July 22 last year.
The accused was "drinking heavily" in his unit with his ex-partner and then four-year-old son present when a dispute arose.
Thomas' neighbour, who was sleeping next door, awoke to the noise and went to intervene.
A "physical altercation" occurred in the front yard of the property and the accused's hand was injured.
The neighbour went inside and called authorities while the accused was "banging on" her door.
Thomas then stabbed the rear tyres of her car with a knife.
"The [victim's boyfriend] assaulted my client with an exhaust pipe ... he was angry at the assault hence he took it out on the tyres."
On October 30, Thomas was arrested and taken to Ballarat Police Station for interview.
He told police he was intoxicated on the day and while he could remember his neighbour intervening in the dispute between he and his ex-partner, he could not recall damaging her tyres.
The court heard Thomas only learned he had stabbed his neighbour's tyres when he got a letter from the Department of Housing telling him he had to move out due to a complaint.
The court heard he had a criminal conviction for similar offending in 2018.
Defence counsel for the accused told the court he had "dramatically" reduced his drinking since the July 2022 incident.
"He was intoxicated. [It's] not an excuse," the defence said.
The accused was supported in court by his ex-partner.
Magistrate Michelle Mykytowycz said the offending was serious.
"Having the incident occur in the background of significant alcohol use has meant your recollection of the event has been affected ... your memory of it is not 100 per cent clear," she said.
"There's some altercation or incident that's occurred between the two of you ... your retaliation was wrong."
Thomas was convicted and fined $400.
He was required to make a promise of good behaviour to the court for 12 months, and complete an alcohol rehabilitation course or alcohol specific counselling.
Confidential alcohol and drug counselling and referral is available at DirectLine. Phone 1800 888 236 or consult online.
