Australian tennis icon Jelena Dokic, who recently spoke out against social media abuse, will headline an event in Ballarat on Saturday.
Following her retirement from the sport, the former world number four tennis player and grand slam finalist has revealed her mental health struggles and family violence suffered in early adulthood.
On live television in February, Ms Dokic discussed the online trolling she was experiencing relating to mental health and body shaming.
"It is something that is very close to my heart, something that I have faced repeatedly, especially when it comes to mental health and body shaming," Ms Dokic said in a social media post following the television episode.
"I am very passionate about this and it makes me very sad that while trying to do good in this world, and while trying to build a safe, inclusive and supportive community here on social media, I sometimes get abused for it. And I am not alone. So many others are going through it as well."
Ms Dokic encouraged social media users to be kind.
"I will continue to do my best, fight for what's right and just know that I will always try and speak up and call out bad things and bad actions," she said.
"I will use my voice for the important things and try and do good in this world."
Ms Dokic will speak at the annual Rotary District 9780 Conference, which is being held in Ballarat from Friday to Sunday.
The second headline guest speaker is bestselling author and educator John Marsden, who will speak about the "hidden topics" in Australia.
Rotary District 9780 governor Kathy Rivett, of Ballarat, said having Ms Dokic and Mr Marsden speak was a big drawcard.
Ms Dokic will shine a light on the need to stop domestic violence while Mr Marsden will touch on promoting reading to our children.
"Having Jelena as a guest speaker has started people talking about her life and everything she has gone through," Ms Rivett said.
"She has certainly been a drawcard with us opening her sessions, along with author John Marsden. The sessions are open to the public to allow the opportunity to come along and hear them speak."
Other guest speakers include plastic and reconstructive surgeon Anthony Holmes who separated Bangladeshi conjoined twins Trishna and Krishna in 2009, and one of Lismore's flood heroes Mark O'Toole.
The conference includes a dinner and dance at Mercure Ballarat, a bus tour of Ballarat and three different activities at the Ballarat Airport, including making sandwiches for the Eat Up program.
It is expected to attract 300 people to Ballarat.
The theme is 'imagine what rotary is doing to change the world'.
"It's a great opportunity to catch up with old friends, make new friends, look at the projects that are available, look at the programs that rotary uses to make changes in the world," Ms Rivett said.
Conference information: www.rotary9780.org
