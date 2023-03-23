It is the time of year to showcase, celebrate and support Ballarat businesses.
Nominations are open for the 2023 Business Excellence Awards across 16 categories, from the trade business award and customer service award, to the newcomer business award.
In its 35th year, the awards showcase, celebrate and support Ballarat businesses in all that they have achieved, and contribute to the city.
Hosted by Commerce Ballarat and Federation University, all businesses are encouraged to nominate as an opportunity for self-assessment, promotion and networking.
The business community came together at Mair Street's Warehouse Ballarat on Thursday to launch the awards.
Ballarat strength and conditioning gym RADcentre was crowned Ballarat's business of the year in 2022. This year's winners will be announced on August 31.
Nominations close at 5pm on April 4. For more information, visit www.commerceballarat.com.au.
