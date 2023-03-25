THREE mornings a week, the music starts pumping early and pupils are on the move, running and walking. Plenty are laughing.
In the seven weeks since launching, the Emmaus Kilometre Club has collectively chalked up more than 1600 kilometres and helped give children a reason to want to get to school early.
The voluntary program has been attracting steady numbers of pupils working their way around the school's running track. Student leaders lead a small crew handing out pegs for each lap completed.
The only rule is no sports equipment on the track. The rest is up to how much or how little pupils want to move in about 15 minutes before class.
RELATED COVERAGE
Emmaus Catholic Primary School sports coordinator Laura Hutchinson said the idea was about encouraging pupils to get moving and improve a little fitness before school.
What she has also found are pupils feeling connected to something bigger, setting personal goals and cheering each other along.
"We have had students who were finding the transition to school in the mornings challenging and now suddenly they are wanting to be at school even earlier just to get a few extra laps in," Ms Hutchinson said.
"It's not just the runners who benefit, we also have our kilometre club crew being other students who turn up every morning and share the load by handing out pegs, managing the crowd and recording laps at the end of the session. Each week when the kilometre club goals are announced, the faces of students supporting their mates who have achieved their goals is truly remarkable."
Peg collections on run day are one thing. Students also receive badges and certificates when they reach their target goals of 10, 25, 50 and 100 kilometres.
When The Courier visited this week, the event had the feel of a fun run with senior students offering encouraging words with each lap and juniors helping to hand out pegs as lap counters.
Emmaus principal Ethan Corfee said he had been overwhelmed by comments from parents saying how hard it had been getting their children to go to school - but they made sure they were ready now for the chance to run or walk.
The club has also helped build up confidence in youngsters who had not typically loved physical education lessons but had a newfound passion in running.
"We know the direct links between physical activity and mental well-being and feeling good for kids," Mr Corfee said. "It's so important for academics. Even some kids who don't love PE and sport, still are engaged in this...They also see it as a real social activity."
IN OTHER NEWS
Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.