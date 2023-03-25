The Courier
Emmaus primary's Kilometre Club has children keen to get to school

March 25 2023 - 1:30pm
Emmaus' Kilometre Club has pupils bursting to get to school early so they can run or walk with friends, collect a peg for each lap they complete and add to the greater run tally. Picture by Jo O'Kelly

THREE mornings a week, the music starts pumping early and pupils are on the move, running and walking. Plenty are laughing.

