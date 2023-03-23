The Courier
Ballarat youth mental health support: schools, council, community groups unite to introduce Live4Life suicide prevention program

By Kirra Grimes
Updated March 23 2023 - 6:24pm, first published 6:00pm
Mount Clear College Year 12 students Lloyd Gunn and Sam Haley with Mental Health Practitioner Sherryn Huf at the Ballarat launch of Live4Life. Picture by Kate Healy.

The Ballarat community has united in a mission to drive down youth suicide rates after a series of recent tragedies rocked local schools in ways they will never forget.

