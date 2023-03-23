The Ballarat community has united in a mission to drive down youth suicide rates after a series of recent tragedies rocked local schools in ways they will never forget.
Eight Ballarat secondary schools are set to introduce an innovative, evidence-based youth mental health initiative from Term 2 this year, with 40,000 students in Years 8 and 10 expected to benefit from specialist training and support over the next three to five years.
An unprecedented collaboration between local public, private and independent schools; the City of Ballarat Council; and about 20 community and health organisations is bringing the 'Live4Life' program to Ballarat after a spate of suicides highlighted a glaring need for a new approach.
The groups have joined forces to raise $1 million to fund the initial rollout, which has already delivered accredited Youth Mental Health First Aid training to 110 local adults, and signed up 20 local Teen Mental Health First Aid Instructors.
Live4Life focuses on increasing mental health knowledge amongst students, parents, teachers and the wider community to reduce barriers for young people seeking help.
It's been designed specifically for rural and regional communities and incorporates: evidence-based mental health education in schools; partnership of schools and community organisations; mentoring support; and youth participation and leadership.
With broad support from all Ballarat schools, the hope is it will become self-sustaining and extend to more schools once up-and-running.
At the program launch on Thursday, Phoenix P-12 Community College principal Karen Snibson commended the united effort to not only "shift the narrative" around youth mental health but to back that up with "action that builds better outcomes".
Ms Snibson - whose school has been hit harder than most by recent tragedies - said it was "absolutely critical" to talk about youth suicide and mental health "from a consistent and educated perspective".
"We can't do this work alone," she said.
"It's not going to be easy work, but it's powerful, it's important and it's needed right now."
The "sombre reason" for the program's Ballarat launch was front-of-mind for attendees of the Town Hall event.
Mayor Cr Des Hudson acknowledged five young lives recently lost to suicide in Ballarat, and Ms Snibson asked attendees to "sit with the uncomfortableness and gravity" of loss the school community has suffered in the past four years.
Though Live4Life's focus is on prevention - and as a founding Ballarat participant this is a priority for Phoenix College - Ms Snibson highlighted the importance of continuing to support those already touched by suicide.
"It creates levels of grief and sadness that have a ripple effect for a really long time," she told The Courier.
"We're working incredibly hard with our staff, kids and families to ensure they're getting the support and care they need and support that will enable us as a community to heal."
Mayor Cr Des Hudson said the strength of Live4Life was that it is "community-driven".
Cr Hudson said the program's embrace by schools and partnering organisations showed "from tragedy, good things can grow" and that "when there is a call to action, we can come together".
"It's more than just a response, it's a whole-of-community approach," he said.
"It's come out of an identified need and lived-experience of people affected by youth suicide and the tragedy of five young people choosing to die by suicide.
"We can honour their legacy as we go forward, knowing that what we are exposing our year 8s and Year 10s to over the next five years is a significant opportunity to be better, more literate in terms of mental health, being confident to be able to ask a friend those critical questions to help keep them safe, to recognise risk factors and be able to intervene.
"These skills are skills for life - they will take these skills into their adult life and be able to look out for their friends, family members, workmates and know that it's ok to ask those tough questions: are you thinking about dying? Are you thinking of ending your life?"
READ MORE:
Live4Life Chief Executive Bernard Galbally said the program was about providing tailored mental health support where it is needed most.
"Suicide is the leading cause of death of youth people in Australia, and the rate is 40 per cent higher in rural and regional communities than in metro areas," he said.
"Self-harm is 30 per cent higher in rural and regional communities, and 63 per cent of young people in rural and regional communities can't access the mental health services they need.
"Those statistics are from the Royal Commission [into Victoria's Mental Health System] before Covid-19 - it's only got worse since then."
The first Ballarat schools participating in Live4Life are: Damascus College, Ballarat Clarendon College, Ballarat High School, Phoenix Community College, Mount Clear College, Mount Rowan Secondary College, Ballarat Christian College, and Woodmans Hill Secondary College.
Major sponsors of its activation stage include the Western Victoria Primary Health Network, Ballarat and District Suicide Awareness Network, and the Ballarat Friends of India.
If you or someone you know is in need of crisis support, phone Lifeline 13 11 14.
Help is also available, but not limited, via the following organisations. The key message is you are not alone.
Beyond Blue 1300 224 636 or beyondblue.org.au
Suicide Callback Service: 1300 659 467
Stand By (support after suicide): 1300 727 247
headspace Ballarat (for 12-25s and parent support): 5304 4777
Kids Helpline 1800 55 1800
Ballarat Mental Health Services: 5320 4100 or after hours on 1300 247 647
For Aboriginal crisis support: Yarning SafeNStrong, 1800 959 563 (24/7).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.