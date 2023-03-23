The Courier
Home/News/Court and Crime
Crime

Ballarat East woman and Alfredton man facing more than 160 charges over alleged crime spree

Adam Spencer
By Adam Spencer
Updated March 23 2023 - 7:21pm, first published 6:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat pair charged over alleged crime spree spanning two states

A man and woman from Ballarat have been charged over an alleged crime spree involving the theft of guns, cars and tens of thousands of dollars worth of jewellery in Victoria and NSW.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Spencer

Adam Spencer

Senior Digital Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.