Ballarat pair charged over alleged crime spree spanning two states

A man and woman from Ballarat have been charged over an alleged crime spree involving the theft of guns, cars and tens of thousands of dollars worth of jewellery in Victoria and NSW.
The woman, a 29-year-old from Ballarat East and a 24-year-old man from Alfredton have been charged with more than 80 offences each, including possessing a traffickable amount of firearms, aggravated burglary, theft of motor vehicle, and theft from motor vehicle.
They are alleged to have been involved in 65 aggravated burglaries and car thefts over the past month, including the theft of $75,000 worth of jewellery, two guns and 10 cars.
Police allege the pair targeted homes and vehicles across Ballarat, Bendigo, Colac, Benalla, Berrigan, Cobram, Moama, Tocumwal, Warrnambool, Geelong and Melbourne.
They were arrested in an allegedly stolen Isuzu ute at a shopping centre in Maribyrnong on Wednesday.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"There's no doubt that crimes such as home burglaries and car thefts can have a significant impact on our community, which is why we are determined to bring those responsible to justice," Western Region Crime Squad Detective Senior Sergeant Matthew Kershaw said.
"When linked offending occurs across multiple parts of Victoria, we work collaboratively with local detectives to gather intelligence, which ultimately leads to swift arrests.
"It is particularly concerning to police when firearms end up in the hands of thieves as we know the damage illicit firearms can enable within criminal circles."
As a part of an extensive investigation, police seized 10 stolen vehicles valued at approximately $350,000 including:
The pair have been remanded in custody to appear at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on June 29.
Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.