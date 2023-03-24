Barkly Square Cafe has found a new tenant who is set to move in over the weekend.
Much loved Armstrong Street's 1816 Bakery will be expanding operations into the square and is set to open on Monday, March 27.
Last month Little Pot of Courage announced it would be ending its tenancy, as cost of living pressures and staff shortages made keeping the doors open difficult.
1816 operations manager Michaela Beggs said the company was excited to be expanding into an additional location.
Ms Beggs said the community groups and tenants of the square along with the residents in the surrounding area will be the main audience of the new store.
All food will be cooked at the Armstrong Street location but Ms Beggs said the Barkly Square location will have a slightly different menu.
Using the commercial kitchen on site is something the team will look to in the future.
"A lot of people will be having it every day so we want to give them some options to mix it up as well," she said.
The team are giving themselves some time to find their feet in the expansion but have their eyes on some future projects.
IN THE NEWS:
The cafe used to be home to clubs such as Rainbow Coffee and Little Pot of Courage - a social enterprise which trained more than 40 women from refugee and migrant backgrounds in hospitality and management skills.
"Barkly Square has a great community focus, so we'll definitely be looking to do something within that space," Ms Beggs said.
"We're keeping our options open at the moment, it's not our bread and butter but we resonate with the ethos of Barkly Square and what they do there."
Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.