Mars Stadium is set for plenty of action on Saturday, with all four Greater Western Victoria Rebels squads taking to the field against the Bendigo Pioneers.
The Under-16 Girls begin at 9.30am, followed by the Under-18 girls at 11.30am.
The Boys kick off their season with the Under-16 Boys at 1.30pm followed by the Under-18s at 3.30pm.
The Talent League Boys season has finally arrived for the Greater Western Victoria Rebels, who face the Bendigo Pioneers at Mars Stadium on Saturday.
There will be a whopping four matches played, with both Girls and Boys under-16 and under-18 sides taking to the field.
Rebels Boys head coach David Loader said onlookers can expect to see a different style of play from the Rebels this season.
"We are really excited about playing our first game with our new squad," Loader said.
"We are looking forward to watching our debutante players in their first game, and our returning players, back after a strong preseason.
"Competition has been super competitive for positions as we have quite an even squad, there will be some very excited young men this week and some disappointed players that are not in the round 1 side, it's a terrific position for our club to be in."
The Rebels will go head-to-head with potential No. 1 draft pick Harley Reid, who lines up for the Pioneers.
Rebels graduate and 2022 AFL National Draft No. 1 pick Aaron Cadman is a chance to make his AFL debut on Sunday, being named in the GWS GIANTS 26-man squad for their West Coast clash.
The Greater Western Victoria Rebels Girls have their eye on their first Talent League victory under new coach Sally Riley on Saturday.
The Girls head to Mars Stadium for an action-packed day, taking on the Bendigo Pioneers at 11.30am.
The Rebels head into the clash following a hard-fought eight-point defeat to Geelong in the opening round.
Redan's Lily Jordan booted three majors, while Vic Country representative Jess Rentsch was amongst the best.
Despite the loss, Riley said she was proud of her side's efforts.
"We are going to learn from it and build from here the more the girls play together," Riley said.
"We are excited to play at Mars in front of a home crowd and hope that the community come out to support the regions young talent with all four teams playing on the day."
Greater Western Victoria Rebels Talent Lead Brooke Brown spoke highly of the girls' courage in what were tough conditions.
"The girls were really tested on the weekend, not just with their football skills but also how they best prepare for a game and their hydration," Brown said.
"I think that they learnt so much more about themselves but also how they best play as a team."
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
