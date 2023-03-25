The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Le Diner en Blanc: a fancy white picnic cost City of Ballarat thousands

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
March 26 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Guests setting up their tables at Melbourne's 2023 Le Diner en Blanc event. Picture supplied.

The City of Ballarat is spending $40,000 on a gourmet picnic occasion in its latest bid to boost visitor numbers through landmark events.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.