The City of Ballarat is spending $40,000 on a gourmet picnic occasion in its latest bid to boost visitor numbers through landmark events.
The funding comes from the events acquisitions program and has been used to secure Le Diner en Blanc on April 1, an extravagant picnic hosted at a secret location where guests are required to wear white.
Hospitality leaders told The Courier last week, after a bumper March long weekend which aided the sector's COVID-19 recovery, they would always be keen for more events in the city's calendar.
Council's community wellbeing director, Matthew Wilson, said in a statement the money spent on acquiring this event would cover "operational expenses and marketing activities".
Organisers trace the event's origins to France in 1988, when Francois Pasquier invited his friends for an elegant picnic.
Attending the night in Ballarat costs $68 for a table of two, plus an additional $20 for each person.
If you want to drink at the event, wine or champagne needs to be pre-ordered.
The rest of the items, tables, chairs, decorations and food are then brought to the event by the picnic-goers.
But if you don't have white chairs or do not want to cook you could pre-order items to be ready for you on the night.
Other events explain the additional price as a membership cost - if the event runs again next year members are able to access the first round of tickets.
Ballarat based jazz band, Twilight Gypsi and DJ John Course will be performing at the event. Ballarat and Melbourne host Owen de Vos said the ticket price covers the event organisation, security and entertainment.
"If you like wine and pop up experiences or the chance to do something new and meet new people, this is really an event that could be of interest," he said.
Melbourne has been playing host to six events since 2015 - this year 1,700 people attended.
Mr de Vos said he hoped the Ballarat event would become a permanent fixture in the town's calendar and event organisers are expecting around 300 people.
There has been some commentary online surrounding the event including the rules that come with attending and the high price point.
Everything at the picnic needs to be white, from tablecloths and chairs to umbrellas and raincoats.
The event will go ahead even if it rains and "each guest's presence is necessary and mandatory" according to the website.
The Ballarat partygoers will meet at the Ballarat Train Station or Mitchell Harris Wines and then be "transported" to the event by the table leaders.
Mr de Vos said the event was wine and champagne only.
"[In the region] there is amazing food, great produce and beautiful wines," Mr de Vos said.
Mitchell Harris and Michael Unwin wines are a part of the event and Peasant and Heirloom Catering are supplying pre-made hampers.
Mr de Vos said they are looking to cater to people who are "keen and hungry for new and different experiences."
Partnering with local businesses was one of the council's touted benefits, according to Mr Wilson.
"Opportunities have also been provided to local restaurants, wineries and accommodation to offer rates and packages for those attending," he said.
Mr Wilson said the event would showcase Ballarat "in a unique and contemporary way. "It is another event which builds on the international reputation of Ballarat," he said.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
