Should Ballarat consider a heritage designated CBD area?

Ballarat is looking at having a circular economy, reducing waste, recycling more and reducing energy and providing green areas.
Finally Ballarat is embracing a better future for all.
One area it is focusing on is waste reduction by proposing only collecting waste bins every second week rather than weekly.
It is a good idea to reduce landfill costs and, no doubt, reducing council costs.
And recently the Ballarat council decided to finance the pulling down of some 100m of perfectly good Arc fencing only installed about three years ago and replace it with a beautiful wood picket fence in Greens Lane which runs behind Webster Street along a drain off Drummond Street North to Frank Street.
It seems very extravagant and costly for this very quiet lane.
Did they recycle the old fencing?
If the Ballarat council wants its residents to be serious about waste and cost reduction and not complain about rate rises, maybe they should look at themselves first and set an example.
Nick Martinich, Ballarat
The royal commission into Robodebt has finished but we won't know the outcome until the end of June and which politicians were responsible for the illegal collection of money.
This unlawful abuse of power that caused so much anxiety, where sadly some people even took their own lives, was all for the sake of a government's pretend surplus.
I'm sure the five key people involved - Scott Morrison, Alan Tudge, Stuart Robert, Christian Porter and Kathryn Campbell - will walk away smelling like roses, even though people were threatened with jail if they did not pay back the money.
The majority of the five key perpetrators are still in parliament and will walk away with a gold card despite being responsible for the stress and loss of lives.
David Braybrook, Winter Valley
I cannot believe the scale of the construction proposals being put forward to the City of Ballarat.
Ballarat prides itself on its social and built history, yet it constantly considers projects which do nothing for either.
In recent months, and none of which support our reputation: a hotel in Doveton Street South, Norwich Plaza, the proposal for the Sims site and now seven storeys at the corner of Lydiard and Mair streets - on our only street which still has at least some integral historic appeal.
GovHub has already changed our central business district skyline forever and to countenance others even taller and more boring is anathema to our beautiful city and priceless heritage.
We've had the "modernising" verandah removals and then put them back. Beautiful old buildings were replaced with modern.
I believe we will regret the building projects that are currently being proposed.
We had magnificent buildings and still do. Any new buildings or facades should reflect that area.
One example of a new build appropriate to our city sits in Sturt Street opposite the hospital.
A heritage designated CBD area with a covenant that: 1) No old building may be demolished but should be repaired and/or its use reinvented; 2) If any modern eyesore building is removed, it must be replaced with a 1850-1900 replica with car parking underground.
Applying for world heritage status is a joke when there could be only a few isolated examples remaining in this treasure of a city.
Cora Wierenga, Ballarat
The IPCC latest report on the climate is devastating.
However, Ballarat may well be immune from these fearmongering predictions.
In 2022, we had a long wet and cold winter which provides an opportunity to review the weather facts about the city in 2022 against the long-term trends.
Maximum temperatures (the number of days above 35C) were down to zero in 2022, with a slight long-term upward trend over almost 65 years.
Since February 2021 to February 2023 there has only been one day over 35C.
This means over 65 years those really hot days are more or less the same with a current downturn.
Meanwhile, the minimum temperatures (the number of days 0C or below) are up again in 2022, following a large long-term upward trend over 65 years.
In fact the number of days with temperatures 0C or below has more than doubled.
This means that Ballarat is actually getting colder.
Living here this is not a surprise, but based on the warming narrative, I was shocked to see that Ballarat is in such a 'cold trend'.
Ballarat in 2022 had a long wet season and year.
It has been the wettest year this century (839cm) and in the top 30 in 113 years.
Added to this with our dams full and most of Australia's cities' dams having effectively been 100 per cent full in 2022.
This is welcome and contradictory to current narratives/predictions of an Australia that is drying out.
If the world is warming, and Australia is one of the hottest continents, Ballarat's maximum temperatures should be soaring and minimum temperatures should be markedly higher and dam levels should be almost empty.
The facts show the exact opposite. The factual data shows seasons may be changing as they always have, but that Ballarat is certainly not suffering from climate change.
Things could change but history shows in all likelihood, nothing much will change for Ballarat.
Nick Beale, Ballarat
Reading between the lines, some council officers sound like they are trying to achieve the best outcome for the long-term for the community, whereas the developers have a short-term capital, plus 'big is better' tunnel vision of the future for the city.
I support council officers who are looking to the long-term and listening to the community and providing for all the different community needs.
The way to attract good staff is to present a united front and a clear set of sustainable goals and the quality will then reflect back on to council officers' CV and be an incentive for new officers to join the ranks.
We need developers who respect the planning guidelines in the design stage.
The broader needs of all the community are important with the continuing growth in those who cannot afford to buy housing or even rent or lease properties.
The environment must be included as well. We need sustainable properties which do not increase the temperature of the surrounding area, areas allocated for trees is essential to offset the rise in temperature which solid structures create.
Not one new recent design achieves all of the above.
Developers need to do better at the design stage and not make excuses as to why there are delays.
Judith Bailey, Clarendon
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.