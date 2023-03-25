The Courier
Letters to the editor: Recycling, construction proposals and climate

By Letters to the Editor
March 25 2023 - 12:00pm
Should Ballarat consider a heritage designated CBD area?

Ballarat is looking at having a circular economy, reducing waste, recycling more and reducing energy and providing green areas.

Local News

