The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

4 Talbot Street South, Ballarat Central | Opportunity in the heart of the Ballarat medical precinct

By Commercial Property
Updated March 24 2023 - 8:40am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heritage triple treat | Commercial property
  • 4 Talbot Street South, Ballarat Central
  • 250 square metres
  • Onsite auction, April 15 at 11am
  • Agency: Colliers
  • Agent: Andrew Lewis on 0418 508 908
  • Inspect: By appointment

Located in the heart of the Ballarat medical precinct, this charming property is a great option for health care professionals seeking a unique opportunity to occupy their own space.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.