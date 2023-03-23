Heritage triple treat | Commercial property

Located in the heart of the Ballarat medical precinct, this charming property is a great option for health care professionals seeking a unique opportunity to occupy their own space.
Featuring approximately 250 square metres (approx.) of building area and on a 1046 square metres block, the property has permits for three practitioners.
The interior boasts ample natural light and is fitted with a front reception, kitchenette, treatment rooms, and a waiting room.
Zoned General Residential, the property also has convenient parking for patients and staff, with nine onsite carparks, ensuring easy access for everyone.
Only one block away from Sturt Street, this property has all the benefits of being close to both the Ballarat Base and St John of God Hospitals without the fuss.
Surrounding the property and within immediate walking distance are numerous coffee and food options, with big name brands such as Bendigo Bank, NAB, Golden Nugget and the Western Hotel just a stone's throw away.
Contact the agency for more information and to arrange an inspection.
