Child taken to hospital after Scarsdale crash

A primary school aged child was among two people taken to hospital after an early morning crash near Scarsdale left a car on its side.
Emergency crews were called to the scene on Browns Road near Lemajics Road about 8.20am.
Ambulance Victoria confirmed two people were assessed at the scene, and a woman and the child were taken to the Ballarat Base Hospital in a stable condition.
Four volunteer CFA crews attended - a CFA spokesperson said both vehicle occupants were able to exit the vehicle.
Weather conditions were likely poor at the time, with 8mm of rain recorded at the Ballarat Aerodrome between 6.30am and 9am.
IN THE NEWS
The crash follows a vehicle rollover in Mount Clear on Thursday, where a woman needed to be cut out of her ute.
Police at the scene of that crash said drivers must be aware of unexpected slippery roads, following hot weather and sudden rains.
Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.