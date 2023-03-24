AFL experts, armchair included, can argue in bump degrees all they like but the fact the sin bin is an idea back from the dump is a good thing.
The season's opening round hit us with three high bumps that put the issue back in the spotlight and was still being argued in a tribunal appeal as second round action was underway on Thursday night.
Adelaide and Shane McAdam are reported to have focused their appeal on technicalities of impact to Greater Western Sydney's Jacob Wehr rather than potential for injury - his three-match suspension stands.
If you want to talk impact, suspensions are important and Adelaide will be penalised, like Sydney missing Lance Franklin and Melbourne without Kysaiah Pickett.
But what about their rivals? They are immediately penalised because the bumper plays on.
There might be no lasting injuries last round but bumps sure deliver an unwanted stunner on rival teams that often have to continue a man down for a period, even if just for concussion testing.
The crazy thing amid the sin bin talk is that AFL Victorian Country already has such a strong order-off system in place for varying rough conduct degrees with the most serious being a red card delivering an automatic date with the tribunal, no return and the team forced to play a man down for a further 15 minutes.
White cards send a warning to coaches should they, club officials or volunteers behave aggressively towards umpires, league officials or other players.
This is a worthy approach from the BFL, already trialled in AFL Queensland, but shocking to consider it needed to junior football where behavioural issues should be the last thing umpires need to worry about.
Cards and send-off rules are not about cotton-balling the game we love but keeping up with society where such actions are no longer to be admired or brushed off as part of the game.
We see such strong penalties in other high contact sport sports, including basketball where players can be fouled off and even coaches ejected from the arena.
We see this in the NRL, soccer strongly enforces them and, of course, ice hockey which actually has a penalty box for dishonourable players.
Even the AFL's arguably most ferocious hard man Leigh Matthews has this week questioned whether the league's bump penalties are enough anymore. Matthews told The Age that last week's high bumps were "almost a throwback to earlier times".
Collingwood midfielder and former captain Scott Pendlebury has voiced the potential for a sin bin to penalise players for "non-football actions".
if we see send-offs in other codes and we see it in our country game, why should the AFL consider itself above all this when the game at the highest levels should be setting the tone for what is acceptable at the grassroots.
The AFL really needs to consider what kind of warning it is instead signalling.
