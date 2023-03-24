The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Environment
Have Your Say

Advocates call for harsher penalties after illegal asbestos dump found at Woowookarung Regional Park

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
March 25 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Friends of the Canadian Corridor secretary Jeff Rootes, who alerted the Environment Protection Authority (EPA) of the dumping at the Woowookarung Regional Park, said heftier legal punishments should be placed on those caught, especially those who irresponsibly discard of asbestos. Picture by Lachlan Bence.

A surge in illegal dumping across the region has resulted in both business and environmental advocates uniting on a call for stronger penalties to be handed down to perpetrators.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Malvika Hemanth

Malvika Hemanth

Journalist

Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.