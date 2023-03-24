A surge in illegal dumping across the region has resulted in both business and environmental advocates uniting on a call for stronger penalties to be handed down to perpetrators.
Among the latest reportings is five piles of demolition waste, containing asbestos, which had been dumped along Dozed Track and Boak Road in Woowookarung Regional Park.
This incidence was reported to Parks Victoria late last month.
Friends of the Canadian Corridor secretary Jeff Rootes, who alerted the Environment Protection Authority (EPA) of the dumping at the Woowookarung Regional Park, said heftier legal punishment should be placed on those caught, especially those who irresponsibly discard of asbestos.
"The full weight of the law ought to be placed on the people who made these big dumps," Mr Rootes said.
"This is not someone with a trailer load of something that costs too much to go to the tip. This is a building that's been demolished and dumped.
"So there's been a huge profit for the person who dumped it."
He also said the liable party should be held accountable for the financial costs required to restore the park and the damage they may have caused.
"They should be fully prosecuted as far as the law can go," Mr Rootes said.
Bacchus Marsh-based cleaning company, GMA Asbestos, has echoed Mr Rootes' calls for more severe consequences for perpetrators.
"We deal with it (asbestos) on a day to day basis and we deal with a lot of people that are doing the right thing. So then, to see this kind of illegal dumping, it just makes a mockery of people that are trying to do the right thing," GMA Asbestos managing director Steve Marett said.
"It's a very hazardous product that can cause long term and fatal effects for people that are exposed to asbestos fibres; so (these) people need to be held accountable."
Parks Victoria area chief ranger Siobhan Rogan said asbestos dumping had become increasingly common across the state.
"It can be distressing to see the impacts of dumped rubbish and toxic waste in our valued community locations and this illegal activity can pose significant risk to park visitors, neighbours and school students," Ms Rogan said.
"Removing waste is a significant expense for Parks Victoria and it takes rangers away from what should be their core work - maintaining facilities, and protecting plants; animals; and historical and cultural sites.
"It can also lead to temporary closure of parts of a park for clean up."
The dumps at the Woowookarung Regional Park are yet to be removed and clean up efforts are being considered in line with other sites on Parks Victoria's priority list.
Since January last year, Parks Victoria has removed 169 illegal or legacy asbestos dumps across the state.
Those who are caught littering, dumping domestic, garden or commercial waste can face significant penalties ranging from on the spot fines to court prosecutions.
Anyone witnessing rubbish dumping or littering in a park can call Parks Victoria on 13 1963, the EPA Litter line on 1300 372 842 or alternatively through the Ballarat Council's Snap Send Solve app.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
