Gold mine directors discontinue court contest

Ballarat Gold Mine's directors have all but abandoned federal court action challenging the recent appointment of administrators.
A hearing on Thursday, March 23, saw the Singapore-based directors' interlocutory application against accounting firm Hall Chadwick and creditor GI 306 Pty Ltd dismissed, and the directors ordered to pay court costs of all parties.
GI 306 appointed Hall Chadwick administrators on March 8 after mine owner Balmaine Gold's directors Liang Yao and Jian Zhou allegedly defaulted on a $25,000 interest payment on a $2.2 million loan.
A creditors' meeting on March 21 voted to keep Hall Chadwick in its position, despite major investor and potential 'white knight' Dr Jean-Michel Paul pushing for advisory and investment firm Kordamentha to take over because of their "extensive mining experience".
READ MORE
Lawyers for the directors said the creditors' vote had "changed the landscape" around the court battle.
On Wednesday, March 22, they flagged their intentions to cease action against Hall Chadwick and instead pursue "alternative relief" and possibly a breach of contract case against GI 306.
An order by Justice O'Callaghan on Thursday confirmed the directors "have leave to file a notice of discontinuance discontinuing the proceeding ... which notice shall be filed and served within 2 business days of the date of this order".
The directors and Mr Paul are "considering their next move," sources say.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.