The excitement surrounding business opportunities for the state's Commonwealth Games in 2026 is building and hospitality leaders say this is now the time to think about getting involved.
The Turret and The Orchard cafe owner LeRoy Hand said he was keen to look into potential opportunities for the upcoming tenders and ways to be involved with the Games coming to town.
Overheads, wages and staffing issues are all adding to the pressure of keeping the door open in the hospitality world.
"I think the way that hospitality is changing and evolving at the moment, we are always looking at alternative income streams," Mr Hand said. "The industry is probably as hard as it has been in its history."
Details about what businesses will be needed to support the Games are slowly being relieved by the state government, with tender processes starting to open and a timeline set for more in the future as part of the 2026 Procurement Forward Activity Plan.
This will include things like food services, but also designing and making medals and uniforms.
They are even looking for a dentist and, considering we are hosting the boxing, it might be an opening for a Ballarat business.
Mr Hand has more than a decade of experience as a hospitality consultant, helping venues navigate tender opportunities and processes.
"It's not easy, it is very time-consuming and it is really specific," he said.
Mr Hand said some venues would not be able to get to the level the Commonwealth Games tenders were looking for.
But for venues that have space, like a commercial kitchen ready to go, it could be a good opportunity to push the business outside of their current traditional model.
"It's not guesswork, they want evidence of how you can back up what you say you can do," Mr Hand said.
But it also gives the chefs and front of house team something different to look forward to and keep things exciting, he said.
"The best advice I can give ... is the best way to learn is to lose a few," Mr Hand said.
"If you never do one, you're never going to win one."
Federation University's Dr Alana Thomson agreed.
She is a lecturer in management and studies major sporting events, including the Commonwealth Games held in Queensland in 2018.
Dr Thomson added it was important for businesses to seek feedback on tender applications so they could continue to improve for the future.
She also cautioned some of the positions will be filled with businesses outside of the regions.
"They have to do that, because without a successful event, we can't secure legacies," Dr Thomson said.
"That means for some businesses that might be a great opportunity."
For other businesses that have been inspired to connect with government procurement for the first time, it could be a "really good learning outcome".
"Applying for a tender and being unsuccessful is never a negative outcome," Dr Thomson said. "If that's where you see your business going, doing that type of government work, then this might be that opportunity that provides really great organisational learning."
IN THE NEWS:
For others, long-term contracts might not be the best fit so Dr Thomson said they could engage with the event in other ways.
This also means benefits from the Games will not mean a direct increase in income or business for everyone. Instead, Dr Thomson said businesses could interact with the Games in different ways.
While some might choose to stay open for longer or altered hours, others might choose and decorate their shopfront to add to the town experience.
"Maybe there is not that direct financial benefit, but what we have done is contribute to an experience that puts Ballarat on the map of being a wonderful place to bring the family to, to enjoy events into the future."
Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.