The Courier
Orticare campaign to break barriers to help for alcohol and other drug addiction

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
March 26 2023 - 11:30am
Appeal to drop loaded branding when talking about drug addictions

THE region's leading opioid treatment agency says how we talk about people experiencing addiction remains a stark barrier to people seeking the help they need.

