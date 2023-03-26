Appeal to drop loaded branding when talking about drug addictions

THE region's leading opioid treatment agency says how we talk about people experiencing addiction remains a stark barrier to people seeking the help they need.
Orticare pharmacology manager Pauline Molloy said there were plenty of loaded terms, even those people might not realise such as addict, that reinforce stigma.
Ms Molloy said while the Grampians-Loddon pharmacology network was focused on breaking stigmas for opioid use, the same barriers existed for those experiencing alcohol and other drug addiction. This also included tobacco.
Instead of using branded terms, Orticare is calling for more more person-centred language, such as a person experiencing addiction in a bid to generate empathy in the ways society spoke about other health conditions.
"When people use alcohol and other drugs, they will always experience discrimination to some extent - they may not disclose their use to a GP [general practitioner] or family or they may not seek help," Ms Molloy said.
"...Anyone can experience substance abuse disorder and be led there for a whole heap of reasons.
"Language has power and language may result in poor health outcomes. Stigma is massive, but language is one small way we can tackle it."
Orticare is based at Ballarat Community Health.
It is one of five pharmacotherapy area based networks in Victoria, and covers the Central Highlands, Grampians, Loddon and Mallee regions.
