Ballarat West police have charged a 20-year-old man after an alleged assault in Ballarat's CBD that left the victim with serious facial injuries.
Police said the incident happened on Saturday (March 18) just before 11.30pm, when a 51-year-old Buninyong man was allegedly assaulted at a licensed premises on Sturt Street.
The victim was taken to Grampians Health (Ballarat Base Hospital) and has since been released.
A Sebastopol man has been charged with recklessly causing injury and other assault related offences.
He was bailed to appear at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on May 1.
The incident follows a case in court this week, when a 38-year-old man was handed a $2000 fine for his part in an October 14 affray at the Farmers Arms in Creswick.
The court heard people were struck with billiard balls and cues - with one knocked unconscious.
In a separate case, a man was convicted this week for punching two men at a bar in Clunes in July last year.
