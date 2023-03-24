The Courier
Sebastopol man charged over alleged Ballarat assault

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated March 24 2023 - 1:40pm, first published 1:30pm
Ballarat court complex. File picture.

Ballarat West police have charged a 20-year-old man after an alleged assault in Ballarat's CBD that left the victim with serious facial injuries.

