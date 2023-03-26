A Ballarat family has embraced a brave new post-Covid world, revitalising their farming business in an unexpected way.
The Ballarat Mushroom Farm unveiled its new look this week, graduating from its early days selling produce from folding marquees and a hot tin shed to an inviting, fit-for-purpose retail space.
Partners Tanya and Monique Lunn closed the business late last year to complete a range of upgrades at their Smythes Creek farmgate shop - from installing a cool room to fitting out the space for a rustic yet fresh feel.
Then came the mammoth task of filling the shelves with Australian products sourced as locally as they could find.
They don't just sell mushrooms at the Mushroom Farm: ever since the pandemic lockdowns put a sudden stop to farmers' markets, they've added all sorts of other seasonal produce, snacks and pantry items to help fill the gap.
It was Monique's job to get up at 12.30am multiple days in a row to pick up the stock.
Then it was a team effort to make sure everything was ready for their much-anticipated reopening on Thursday.
"We felt like we were on one of those renovation shows, going like cut cats to finish everything off," Tanya said. "We ran out of time for some things, but our customers don't care - they're just happy we're back."
With Monique's mum behind the till, sales were in full swing on Friday.
Tanya was buzzing to share the news that more changes were on the way, including a cafe space and enlarged carpark (pending council approval) and outdoor seating making the most of the hilltop views.
"If you'd asked me if this is where we'd be, I would've laughed at you and said 'hell no'," Tanya said.
"We could've never foreseen this becoming the natural progression for us."
Tanya and Monique and their two teenage children made the farm their home 10 years ago, and the original business model was based on growing white Swiss button, cup and flat mushrooms for wholesale to local cafes and restaurants.
Fast-forward to today, they no longer grow mushrooms at all and fully rely on retail sales of their expanded, outsourced product range.
This wasn't a decision they necessarily wanted to make, but as Tanya explained, increasing difficulty sourcing vital inputs including peat moss and compost forced them to make the pivot or else shut down entirely like many other mushroom farms in recent years.
"The industry is in disarray," she said.
"Australia-wide, there were probably 150 farms 10 years ago - now it's closer to about 30 farms.
"We haven't grown mushrooms now for over 12 months ... [because] it wasn't a feasible option moving forward.
"The supply chain broke down and the prices went up, so the margins were getting really, really small."
The Lunns are not ruling out resuming growing, but said if and when this happened, they'd be interested in boutique and medicinal mushroom varieties grown on a small-scale.
For now, their focus is on providing a unique, feel-good shopping experience, whether for Ballaratians wanting an alternative to traditional supermarkets or Melburnians seeking an escape to the country.
"It's more about community - people love to come out here even if they don't buy much, they'll just come for a chat," Tanya said.
"We've come so far from when we first opened, and we've got so many regulars that appreciate how much work we've put in.
"We love that people have been on the journey with us, and we've still got lots of work we want to do."
