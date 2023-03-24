Insidious trojan horse of vaping

The problem highlighted by the ANU report this week is that under the ostensible guise of promoting vaping as a way to help smokers quit, the industry has built an insidious (and often colourful) trojan horse aimed at those who have never smoked before - the young. A third of e-cigarette users in Australia are under 25, 11 per cent of the population aged 14 and over reported e-cigarette use in 2019. 240 chemicals were found in toxicological analyses of non-nicotine e-cigarettes, 38 were listed poisons and another 27 were associated with adverse health outcomes.