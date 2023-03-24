Two expression of interest campaigns have begun for the next land release of the Ballarat West Employment Zone, looking to establish a "Circular Economy precinct" in the industry hub.
The City of Ballarat and Development Victoria will run concurrent expressions of interest for Stage 3B of the BWEZ development, each seeking businesses in the circular economy sector to deliver services to the region.
The circular economy initiative looks to increase the use of recycled materials, rather than new materials, in production - to minimise negative environmental impacts.
The council expression of interest is being led by a group of six local councils, of which the City of Ballarat is a part, called the Ballarat Region Circular Economy Procurement Group.
In the expression of interest, the procurement group is seeking businesses who can divert used council materials from landfill for reuse.
Documents for the expression of interest show the full scale of waste volumes for the Grampians Central West region, which includes an area from Moorabool Shire to West Wimmera, composed of 12 local government areas.
The region contributed 60,000 tonnes of building and demolition waste materials in 2021, 77,000 tonnes of paper waste, 39,000 tonnes of metal waste, and 37,000 tonnes of plastic waste, among others.
SEE THE FULL BWEZ MAP HERE:
The region also saw 1,178,000 tonnes of commercial residual organic waste produced in 2021.
This underscores predicted growth in many key local government areas which make up the region, including an estimated 28 per cent population bump in Ballarat between 2021 and 2036, and a 35 per cent jump in Moorabool for the same period.
The council expression of interest will take offers for the management of one or multiple types of waste source, which range from kerbside collection material to landfill to wood plantation residue and biosolids.
Transitioning to a fully circular economy by 2050 has been a key push for the City of Ballarat as a way of offsetting climbing landfill costs, among other reasons.
Other circular economy policies running concurrently with the development of the BWEZ waste precinct include the introduction of a fourth, purple glass bin for kerbside collection across the municipality.
Buoyed by millions in state government money, the projects look to develop a local capacity for the processing of landfill and waste since the collapse of waste exports to China.
The Development Victoria expression of interest will act complementary to the procurement group's campaign, looking for circular economy businesses to move into a 14 hectare lot within BWEZ stage 3.
Bidders can choose to participate in Development Victoria's land expression of interest or council's waste materials expression of interest or both.
Development Victoria's expression of interest campaign is scheduled to run for eight weeks through to the middle of May 2023.
The stage 3 BWEZ land is anticipated to become available in late 2024. Ballarat mayor Des Hudson said the expressions of interest presented an exciting opportunity for businesses to maximise value from the region's materials.
"We are committed to building a strong circular economy that will deliver social, environmental and economic benefits for the broader region," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.